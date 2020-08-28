Is Bernie Sanders tweeting in code? Or did his handlers accidentally leave the app open on his phone and he finally started tweeting for himself?

Trump: Abraham Lincoln.

Fox: News. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 28, 2020

Huh?

WTF is this supposed to mean Bernie? How about; Sanders: Stalin. CNN: Lies — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) August 28, 2020

Tweet: Dumb

Bernie: Stalin

Bernie: Democratic Party :: Busted old wrench: Car with no engine — Verbastardy (@verbastardy) August 28, 2020

You blew it. Jealous much? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 28, 2020

This whole damn election has just been so off.

Humans: oxygen Bernie: screaming and stealing money from people who work for it — 97% Peaceful Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 28, 2020

Policy: Socialism?

Did someone actually hand Bernie his phone? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) August 28, 2020

See, that’s what we’re wondering.

Sanders: Lost again. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) August 28, 2020

Ouch.

This makes no sense. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) August 28, 2020

Which is exactly what people have been saying about Bernie and his policies for decades.

***

