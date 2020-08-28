It’s a CONE!
Watch.
I can't get enough of this👇 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/89NcqKsfVv
— Charles Hamilton (@SpiceEssential) August 27, 2020
You know, lots of people write ‘LOL’ when they see funny things online but true story, full transparency, this editor has watched this footage about a dozen times and EVERY time the cone hits her in the head she cackles.
Scared the corgi.
Holy crap this is funny.
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 28, 2020
My mom always told me not to play in the road cause I might get hurt!!! Watching this I just hurt from laughing!!! BLISTERING commentary!!! 🤣🤣🤣
— Erin Wine (@erin_wine) August 28, 2020
I could watch this all night!! Hahaha
— William Davis (@WilliamVDavis30) August 28, 2020
Now that is funny…… Love the commentary 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Dr Gregg Houlden MD FEBS/EmSurg MBA (@gregghoulden) August 28, 2020
Trending
- MOOOVE B*TCH! Commentary makes footage of Antifa rioter getting BLASTED with a cone the funniest damn thing you'll see today (watch)
- 'These are NOT protesters': Dan Bongino DROPS 'one of the ugliest media hoaxes of our time' by describing experience of leaving the WH with his wife last night [video]
Cone to the dome.
Heh.
— Casey Foster (@KlemKlever) August 28, 2020
As we all should.
***
Related:
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Jim Gaffigan’s frothy-mouthed, unhinged, screeching meltdown about Trump tells us he knows Biden is TOAST
‘Haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this …’ Brandon Straka physically assaulted by Biden mob (#BLM) walking back to his hotel (watch)
All the TOLERANCE! Biden mob try to physically attack Rand Paul and his wife after RNC and his response is PRICELESS (watch)