It’s a CONE!

Watch.

I can't get enough of this👇 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/89NcqKsfVv — Charles Hamilton (@SpiceEssential) August 27, 2020

You know, lots of people write ‘LOL’ when they see funny things online but true story, full transparency, this editor has watched this footage about a dozen times and EVERY time the cone hits her in the head she cackles.

Scared the corgi.

Holy crap this is funny.

My mom always told me not to play in the road cause I might get hurt!!! Watching this I just hurt from laughing!!! BLISTERING commentary!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Erin Wine (@erin_wine) August 28, 2020

I could watch this all night!! Hahaha — William Davis (@WilliamVDavis30) August 28, 2020

Now that is funny…… Love the commentary 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dr Gregg Houlden MD FEBS/EmSurg MBA (@gregghoulden) August 28, 2020

Cone to the dome.

Heh.

As we all should.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Jim Gaffigan’s frothy-mouthed, unhinged, screeching meltdown about Trump tells us he knows Biden is TOAST

‘Haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this …’ Brandon Straka physically assaulted by Biden mob (#BLM) walking back to his hotel (watch)

All the TOLERANCE! Biden mob try to physically attack Rand Paul and his wife after RNC and his response is PRICELESS (watch)