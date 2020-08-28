Jim Gaffigan might want to consider switching to decaf.

Or adding fiber to his diet.

Something.

He would be a far happier and more pleasant person.

This is some unhinged crazy right here:

Sheesh, Jim, calm your mammaries.

This just tells us he knows Biden is toast and he can’t deal.

Meh.

Some nuns would like a word with you. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 28, 2020

Have a hot pocket and calm your ass down. — Ky Cat (@kycatfl1) August 28, 2020

Yummm, hot pocket.

Oh goody, another comedian turns woke. — BigAngryPhil (@TheBigAngryPhil) August 28, 2020

Remember when comedians used to be funny?

You are my favorite funny man. But angry political statements like these are just disappointing. — Ben Cline (@Cline4Virginia) August 28, 2020

A Catholic voting for Democrats is like Jewish people voting for Nazis. Democrats are committing a holocaust against the unborn. — Dailey (@DaileyOfficial) August 28, 2020

Jim please stop. I have already lost Pro sports — Blair “Often Clueless” McKee (@BlairDMckee) August 28, 2020

Wow. You just lost a lot of fans with this tweet… — T (@jcmthe4th) August 28, 2020

Seems angry and hateful isn’t a big selling point these days.

Sorry, Democrats.

***

