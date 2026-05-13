Obama Bros (Looking at Jon Favreau) in Meltdown: Big Names Line Up Behind Pratt's Insurgent Campaign

Earlier we told you about TMZ and their exclusive scoop about Spencer Pratt's living arrangements. Obama bro Jon Favreau has been going on and on about Pratt for 48 hours now. That seemed strange since Democrats keep insisting Pratt has no chance in LA. Now, things are becoming clearer.

Advertisement

Right, because he's filthy rich and the trailer was a media stunt, much like his entire campaign. https://t.co/vpQXZVt5BD — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 13, 2026

Actual big time celebrities are lining up behind Pratt and that has the celebrity obsessed Obama acolytes a nervous wreck.

Grammy-winning producer David Foster hosted a fundraiser for Spencer Pratt at his Brentwood home on Monday, as wealthy donors, influencers, and Hollywood figures increasingly warm to the reality star’s insurgent bid for Los Angeles mayor https://t.co/AwtYdQ8QgY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 13, 2026

Oh, David Foster is well connected. They can't stand to lose their celebrity base.

Oh so that's why the pod bros got their marching orders. https://t.co/bfYas2xpiI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2026

The fact that the Pod Bros have suddenly decided to push out inorganic oppo dump likely from the DNC shows you these mouthpieces are getting a little nervous here. https://t.co/KwyGL3fHSV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2026

Favreau has spent the majority of his time online for the last two days suddenly focusing on Pratt.



That's called marching orders. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2026

That stench coming off of Favreau ... that's the smell of fear.

That’s good



I hope he raises $100 million or more to defeat the evil leftist machine and media like @VanityFair https://t.co/N6cRB58r4u — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) May 13, 2026

The Left doesn't care about the middle class or the working class. If a rich Hollywood elite lines up behind a candidate they don't like, however, then they panic. Commies get scared when they fear they are losing the elites.

"What if we didn't have violent drug addicts that smell like s**t wandering the streets in a constant state of fentanyl-induced drug psychosis" is a surprisingly popular idea https://t.co/OypJXJ3aaw — varrock (@varrock) May 13, 2026

Bringing businesses and jobs back to Los Angeles starts with public safety. Folks do not feel safe with drug addicts running the streets freely. Open air drug use, animal cruelty and lewd conduct by the zombies should never be tolerated by a civil society. Enforcing our laws is… https://t.co/ljpfvmvlm5 — Thomas Marchetti (@Ryanexpress77) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

Is Hollywood supporting Spencer Pratt? Yep https://t.co/ThETCYkIxz — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 13, 2026

Obama has to be losing it over this. All the people he cares about are turning on the Democrat party.

Is this why you went after Pratt @tmz you get some marching orders from your commie pals? 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/CG2dB8KiNV — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) May 13, 2026

It's glorious!

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.