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Obama Bros (Looking at Jon Favreau) in Meltdown: Big Names Line Up Behind Pratt's Insurgent Campaign

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 13, 2026
Twitchy

Earlier we told you about TMZ and their exclusive scoop about Spencer Pratt's living arrangements. Obama bro Jon Favreau has been going on and on about Pratt for 48 hours now. That seemed strange since Democrats keep insisting Pratt has no chance in LA. Now, things are becoming clearer.

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Actual big time celebrities are lining up behind Pratt and that has the celebrity obsessed Obama acolytes a nervous wreck. 

Oh, David Foster is well connected. They can't stand to lose their celebrity base.

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That stench coming off of Favreau ... that's the smell of fear.

The Left doesn't care about the middle class or the working class. If a rich Hollywood elite lines up behind a candidate they don't like, however, then they panic. Commies get scared when they fear they are losing the elites. 

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Obama has to be losing it over this. All the people he cares about are turning on the Democrat party. 

It's glorious!

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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