When Democrats claim the Antifa/BLM movements are ‘peacefully protesting,’ send them directly to this thread from Phillip Nieto. The videos and timeline paint a very different picture from the so-called ‘peaceful’ anti-racist protesters the Left and the media (same difference) have been trying to sell for the past few months.

Nothing says justice like threatening to burn down a church.

Because of course.

Trending

Protesters.

Heh.

That’s not even a good Trump mask. Psh.

Classy as always.

What a bunch of peaceful peeps.

Yikes, insane-o in the brain-o.

Once a mob, always a mob.

***

Related:

MOOOVE B*TCH! Commentary makes footage of Antifa rioter getting BLASTED with a cone the funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Jim Gaffigan’s frothy-mouthed, unhinged, screeching meltdown about Trump tells us he knows Biden is TOAST

‘Haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this …’ Brandon Straka physically assaulted by Biden mob (#BLM) walking back to his hotel (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBLMmobsPhillip NietoriotsRNCthread