When Democrats claim the Antifa/BLM movements are ‘peacefully protesting,’ send them directly to this thread from Phillip Nieto. The videos and timeline paint a very different picture from the so-called ‘peaceful’ anti-racist protesters the Left and the media (same difference) have been trying to sell for the past few months.

Protesters in front of St Johns Church chanting if “we don’t get it (justice) burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/KDq73c0Knj — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Nothing says justice like threatening to burn down a church.

Elderly man assaulted by protesters near St. John’s in DC. He appeared to be walking with another elderly female wearing pro-Trump gear. pic.twitter.com/LoharqhA60 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Protesters claim elderly man “assaulted a black female.” He denies the charges adding he was there to “see the fireworks.” DC Protesters continue to harass the man as he walks away. pic.twitter.com/hh77M3iaho — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Because of course.

Protesters are attempting to corral the crowd toward the White House south lawn: pic.twitter.com/kCbXK6nJf9 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Crowd moving down 17 ST NW chanting, “If we don’t get it (justice), shut it down.” pic.twitter.com/QI8b614NzN — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Protesters chanting “Fuck Trump” while POTUS gives RNC speech at the White House. pic.twitter.com/LrERfte3OJ — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Protesters.

Heh.

“Trump” taking a knee with protesters. pic.twitter.com/X1952d5BGD — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

That’s not even a good Trump mask. Psh.

Individual outside the White House guest entrance retreats through the gate as crowd accost him. pic.twitter.com/5zZVqPjY76 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Night ending with fireworks pic.twitter.com/HZqU4uDq7k — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Crowd dispersed near guest entrance after Trump’s firework show: pic.twitter.com/sgxyj1VL75 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

White female protester calls an African American officer a “traitor” & “Uncle Tom.” pic.twitter.com/lZkazyEHee — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Classy as always.

Congressman @BrianMastFL walking through protesters after leaving Trump’s RNC speech. Mob confronts: him: pic.twitter.com/1xvEdyOMBL — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

What a bunch of peaceful peeps.

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Yikes, insane-o in the brain-o.

More RNC guests being harassed after leaving the White House: pic.twitter.com/FhlTZnBSM7 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Once a mob, always a mob.

***

Related:

MOOOVE B*TCH! Commentary makes footage of Antifa rioter getting BLASTED with a cone the funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Jim Gaffigan’s frothy-mouthed, unhinged, screeching meltdown about Trump tells us he knows Biden is TOAST

‘Haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this …’ Brandon Straka physically assaulted by Biden mob (#BLM) walking back to his hotel (watch)