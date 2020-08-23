Joe Biden plagiarizing Joe Biden. Yup, things are getting weirder.

Power Tie looked back at Biden’s 2008 DNC speech and noticed something oddly familiar about it when compared to Biden’s 2020 acceptance speech; luckily, they sped the footage up so we’re not stuck listening to Sleepy Joe methodically and robotically go through his speech for the THIRD time.

Watch this:

Wow.

Considering how much the Left ‘fawned’ over Biden’s speech this is all too hilarious.

And sad.

Appears he didn’t manage to fix anything since at least 2008 … probably earlier.

Some tried to defend Biden:

But yeah no.

F for effort.

That is all the Democratic Party really has.

Same old same old.

