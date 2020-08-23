Joe Biden plagiarizing Joe Biden. Yup, things are getting weirder.

Power Tie looked back at Biden’s 2008 DNC speech and noticed something oddly familiar about it when compared to Biden’s 2020 acceptance speech; luckily, they sped the footage up so we’re not stuck listening to Sleepy Joe methodically and robotically go through his speech for the THIRD time.

Watch this:

This is unbelievable. Same exact speech. pic.twitter.com/doY5R6QqKA — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) August 22, 2020

Wow.

Considering how much the Left ‘fawned’ over Biden’s speech this is all too hilarious.

And sad.

O. M. G. BIDEN PLAGIARIZED HIS OWN SPEECH 🤦🏼‍♀️😂🤣😂 — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) August 22, 2020

Easier to remember lines you've recited before. Keeps the 'problems' at bay. — New hockey fan Kyle (@kyle_bruns) August 22, 2020

He even wore the same tie — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 22, 2020

OMG.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seem like he's been in a great position for decades to fix all the stuff he's been gripping about. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 22, 2020

Appears he didn’t manage to fix anything since at least 2008 … probably earlier.

If only he had 8 years to…wait a minute — DammitBlueWasOld (@DCRUSH1) August 22, 2020

Some tried to defend Biden:

Soooo… you’re criticizing Biden for standing for the same things now that he stood for 12 years ago? Interesting take. — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) August 22, 2020

But yeah no.

He was VP for 8 years had house and senate for some of that time. Didn’t solve a single one of those problems 🙄 — Joseph giattino (@Joegiattino) August 22, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 That's hilarious. He stood for those exact same things 12 years ago, and didn't do a damn thing about any of it then, why should we elect him now when he's already peeved he's my going to do anything he says? — Sonya™ (@SonyaSmith) August 22, 2020

LOL…news anchor… — AR-14 totin ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) August 22, 2020

Point is these are empty platitudes versus policies he’s been espousing for years. Nice try. — Jeremy (@jeremy_7001) August 23, 2020

F for effort.

Biden, 48 yrs of campaigning and running for office. Experience is doing nothing every year for 48 yrs. — DR ☝️ (@DReed67) August 22, 2020

Same old same old — April Kapitanski (@AKapitanski) August 23, 2020

That is all the Democratic Party really has.

Same old same old.

***

