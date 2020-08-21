Womp-womp, Team Biden.

Looks like preliminary numbers for Biden’s acceptance speech weren’t great, even though technically we’re in the middle of a pandemic and even MORE people were home to watch. Compared to Cankles Clinton, he didn’t do very well … and compared to Trump?

Ouch.

So much ouch.

21.8 million which seems like a lot until you see the OTHER numbers:

Preliminary #s show relatively poor viewership for Biden's acceptance speech last night, with 21.8M tuning in.

Context:

– Off 21% from Hillary's 2016 acceptance speech

– Off 38.5% from Trump's 2016 RNC speech (34.9M) Again, we're in a pandemic with more people at home… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 21, 2020

38.5% of Trump’s RNC speech.

And just think about what next week will look like during the RNC in 2016.

And before you cite cord-cutting, please know that the cable news networks are all enjoying their highest-rated years on record. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 21, 2020

So much for that whole, ‘they’re just streaming’ narrative.

I am ready for Monday, The Republican National Convention.

Excited can't wait. — Lisa B🇺🇸 (@Lisabcajunlady) August 21, 2020

We are too – it will be interesting to see if what Republicans can do with this silly ‘virtual’ sort of convention. At least we know Julia Louis-Dreyfuss won’t be on making stupid and cringe jokes.

Plus, there was a daredevil curiosity. Many were watching to see if Biden could actually deliver a speech. Kind of like those specials where a tight rope artist goes across the Grand Canyon. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) August 21, 2020

Fair point. Plenty of us watched to see if he would screw up.

This editor did.

RNC will break records next week. Love our President Trump — Barbara Bridwell (@BarbieKayB) August 21, 2020

He may indeed.

***

