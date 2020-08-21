Last night, during Biden’s BIG acceptance speech, he acted like if elected he’ll magically find a way to stop COVID from destroying our lives and our country. Because you know, he and Obama did such a bang-up job of dealing with H1N1 back in 2009.
Oh.
Wait.
No, they didn’t.
But you know, oRaNgE mAn Bad.
Kimberley Strassel was good enough to take us on a stroll down memory lane …
When Barack Obama and Joe Biden had to respond to a virus in 2009, everything went wrong, writes @KimStrassel https://t.co/r2JjpNcFlR
— Brit Hume (@brithume) August 21, 2020
From the Wall Street Journal:
Democrats even claim Mr. Biden saved lives in 2014. Michelle Obama: “Our leaders had worked hand in hand with scientists to help prevent an Ebola outbreak from becoming a global pandemic.” Ms. Harris last week: “Remember that pandemic? Barack Obama and Joe Biden did their job. Only two people died in the United States.”
Ebola is a terrifying disease, but outbreaks tend to happen only in very poor nations, and if caught early the virus is difficult to transmit outside hospitals. Anthony Fauci said in 2014 that a U.S. outbreak was “very, very, very unlikely.” Mr. Obama told Americans to chill out: “Ebola is actually a difficult disease to catch. It’s not transmitted through the air like the flu.”
The Ebola example is designed to divert attention from a more relevant comparison: the H1N1 swine-flu outbreak of 2009-10. Democrats don’t like to talk about H1N1, because it didn’t go well. If it had been as deadly as Covid-19, the toll would have been catastrophic. The history is a powerful reminder that governments can’t stop a virus—although they can make epidemics worse.
Governments can’t stop a virus.
Who’da thunk?
So many people just forget !
— Reese James (@ReeseJa53478432) August 21, 2020
Or they forget because the media loves to spin it … as long as it makes Biden or Obama look better.
Wait I thought it was Ebola they saved us from!
— Defiant Patriot (@defiantpatriot) August 21, 2020
She is correct
They were in over their heads
They still are
— Dennis Polyblank (@dpoly1) August 21, 2020
And yet we still weren’t under lockdown the media gave him a free pass. This virus has one goal to remove Donald Trump.
— David Molesevich (@dmolesevich) August 21, 2020
It is certainly beginning to feel that way, that’s for sure.
***
Related:
‘The self-own is STRONG with this one!’ Oliver Darcy lecturing Americans about their ‘junk news’ BACKFIRES spectacularly
Sit, Ubu, Sit! GOOD dog! Reporters told to ‘hurry outside’ for fireworks after Biden speech and LOL just WATCH what happens (video)
OOPSIE! Van Jones says the quiet part out loud about Joe Biden’s DNC speech and the look on Anderson Cooper’s face is PRICELESS (watch)