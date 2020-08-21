You’d think someone who works for CNN would know better than to lecture a ‘chunk of this country’ (aka flyover country) about being poisoned by their junk news.

And yet here we are.

You know Tater is probably proud of Oliver’s tweet, especially since it includes a sad little desperate dig at Fox News:

The extent to which a significant chunk of this country has been poisoned with junk news, conspiracy theories, and outright propaganda served up on dishonest sites, social media platforms, talk radio, and Fox is something that we as a country still haven’t fully reckoned with. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 21, 2020

Huh?

You know what, we don’t really want to know.

A lot of good examples of what I'm talking about in the replies here! — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 21, 2020

Oliver. Dude, you work for CNN.

But he showed us!

Bwahahaha!!! This is a tweet from a CNN "reporter"! https://t.co/5h0s2fyXTO — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 21, 2020

Reporter.

Hrm.

Is he though? Really?

We have our doubts.

Gosh, refresh our memory. Was it Fox News or some other ‘junk news site’ that was sued by Nick Sandmann … and LOST?

Gosh, don’t think so.

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.

He keeps trash talking his employer and he might get fired! — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) August 21, 2020

The self own is strong with this one. My god! — Digger (@dcapel) August 21, 2020

Oh, yes, CNN, bastion of accuracy. https://t.co/7QZ1vaFFS3 — Short Term Charisma (@ShortTermChrsma) August 21, 2020

At first i thought this was a sarcastic comment making fun of mainstream media, then i looked at the bio and realized this was a serious statement. How sad…. — Shadi Malaeb (@shadimalaeb) August 21, 2020

Look in a mirror. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 21, 2020

Psychologists call this “projection” — Steve Busby (@BamaSteveB) August 21, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

