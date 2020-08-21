Seems even the Democrats were worried Sleepy Joe Biden would have a bad night delivering his speech, even though they’ve sent the past few months (years?!) working really hard to convince Americans that he’s not cognitively suffering and that his ‘gaffes’ are due to a stutter.

A stutter they were quick to milk for the ‘poor me’ support right before he spoke.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to Van Jones:

Hey, thanks for the honesty, Van Jones.

Heh.

And the way they all just sort of sat there dumbfounded?

EL OH EL.

Yup.

It’s always Marsha Marsha Marsha!

They were just so RELIEVED he didn’t make a total of nob of himself.

That was their big win.

Which tells us all how much trouble they’re really in.

***

