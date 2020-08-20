While people on the Left and even the media have spent the day fawning over Obama’s speech shaming America and Americans in order to shame Trump, Sarah Sanders took it upon herself to remind the sanctimonious one about the fact that none of his BS about our democracy means anything since we all know he illegally spied on Trump’s campaign.

Gosh, she’s such a downer with the facts and stuff, right?

Heh.

Rhetoric is the perfect word for what Obama spewed last night.

Ding-a-ling Jennifer Rubin tried to fire back:

Conservative blogger defending Obama.

That’s adorable.

Plenty of people disagreed with Jenn though:

Gotta keep reminding the masses who Obama really was and still is.

Sarah is one of the best at just that.

***

