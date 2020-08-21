Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know.

Jennifer Rubin is an all-around hot mess.

No

Wait.

She is a hot mess that went to not being a mess back around to being a hot mess … so she’s like an uber-hot mess.

Who thinks the Democratic Party is basically the GOP without all the ‘bad stuff.’

Spit out the rest.

Really?

Democrats. You can have Jennifer. Seriously. She’s all yours.

Trending

It’s gotta be strong stuff.

Someone should tell her giving Alex a run for his money is never a good thing.

***

Related:

‘EVERYTHING went wrong’: Kimberley Strassel takes BRUTAL stroll down memory lane with Obama/Biden’s 2009 virus response

Sit, Ubu, Sit! GOOD dog! Reporters told to ‘hurry outside’ for fireworks after Biden speech and LOL just WATCH what happens (video)

OOPSIE! Van Jones says the quiet part out loud about Joe Biden’s DNC speech and the look on Anderson Cooper’s face is PRICELESS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GOPJennifer RubinThe Democratic Party