The amount of abuse these people heap on Melania Trump should be shocking but sadly we’ve come to expect it from the Left.

You know, the party of tolerance and unity.

They’ve spent hours now attacking FLOTUS and all because she updated the Rose Garden.

Well, that’s not really it. Her big crime is marrying Donald Trump before he was ever a politician and DARING to be our First Lady.

We know, it’s stupid.

But hate isn’t smart.

For example, look eat these idjits claiming her design includes the KKK:

Oh look at Melania's renovated rose garden at the White House. Does anyone else see how the small bushes spell KKK in rows? pic.twitter.com/dAIA4LF4OG — Stone (@stonecold2050) August 22, 2020

FORGET that those zig-zags were there before.

Michelle seemed to have like that design. pic.twitter.com/u5GR2Iqmam — Patti-Bayou 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Patti_Bayou) August 23, 2020

The pattern is the same in 2011. Just trimmed up by Melania.pic.twitter.com/jNj8pHMYHw — Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) August 22, 2020

No no, it’s ‘code’ for all those white supremacists out there.

Surely, being this stupid should be painful, right?

But wait, there’s more!

The #Trump family did its best to turn the lovely Rose Garden into a neo-fascist parade ground. https://t.co/XTVvqnFzaX — howardfineman (@howardfineman) August 22, 2020

NBC analyst.

Seems legit.

Democrats never lost their obsession of the mind with the KKK. Decades after they were defeated by Republicans, they stull cannot let it go! 🤡🌍 pic.twitter.com/HBiQsvDpYD — Incredibly Diverse Latina O'Crazio CornPop (@OcrazioCornPop) August 22, 2020

this app encourages mental illness — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) August 22, 2020

Twitter really does allow the ugly, crazy, and stupid to come out.

Clearly.

They’re in the bushes now too! Do you see them?! They’re everywhere!!! 🤪🤡 pic.twitter.com/XsTcDRB1yX — Mr Wolf (@DamonRiddle3) August 22, 2020

You've lost it. — ForbiddenKnowledgeTV (Parler: @FKTV) ⭐⭐⭐ (@FKTVis) August 23, 2020

In reality, this is why Melania updated the garden and what her goals were:

One simple request: if you’re going to weigh in on the WH garden please do some BASIC reading: https://t.co/23uJlgJXUohttps://t.co/xTOPKfondV pic.twitter.com/bvSCfa6riH — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 23, 2020

We know, it’s super boring compared to patchouli-stinky toads screeching about Nazis but the reality is the update was long overdue.

And done well.

Suck it up, haters.

***

Related:

Tentacle Expert™ Kurt Eichenwald FURIOUS that ‘foreigner’ Melania Trump ‘wrecked our history’ by updating the Rose Garden

‘This. Is. Unbelievable.’ Joe Biden appears to have plagiarized his 2020 DNC acceptance speech … from himself (watch)

‘During a pandemic with more people AT HOME’: Preliminary numbers spell bad news for Biden, especially when compared to Trump