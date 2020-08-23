As the Left continues to completely melt down because Melania Trump dared to make the Rose Garden accessible (and updated the infrastructure of the garden itself which was long overdue), Kurt Eichenwald really stepped up his game to complain about the â€˜foreignerâ€™ destroying our history.

Yeah, he sucks.

I still find it unbelievable that @FLOTUS who has only been a citizen since the middle of GW Bush's second term had the audacity to wreck the Rose Garden, to pull up history dating back a lifetime. These trashy, evil, stupid people need to get out of our house. What GALL she has. â€” Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2020

Trashy, evil, stupid people need to get out of OUR house.

Huh.

Trashy, evil, stupid people should close adult tabs on their desktop if theyâ€™re going to share a screenshot on OUR Twitter.

Just remember thoughâ€¦â€¦ He cares about immigrantshttps://t.co/6fUl3CP6RD â€” Steve Powell (@Powow22) August 23, 2020

But we thought the Left embraced diversity and immigrants.

Gosh, this comes across as fairly bigoted, Tentacle Man.

"Drumpf is so mean to immigrants! Also, I'm furious that The First Lady is a foreigner!" pic.twitter.com/RHeXZqFs6j â€” Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 23, 2020

What a jacka*s.

EL OH EL.

I think it looks much better now. â€” Brian Cairns (@briantcairns) August 22, 2020

Not to mention itâ€™s actually accessible now.

I disagree w the administration and happy to vote them out of there ASAP, but being an immigrant does not disqualify the First Lady or her garden. â€” Laura (@laurawawa) August 22, 2020

Oddly enough, most of Kurtâ€™s followers were more than happy to attack the â€˜foreignerâ€™ in the White House (when people show you who they are, BELIEVE THEM):

Itâ€™s really hard to refer to her as First Lady. I mean seriously hard! â€” Karan Kaluzynski (@KaranKaluzynski) August 23, 2020

Never forget she was awarded an "Einstein Visa". â€” Renee Shatanoff (@ReneeVoiceBrand) August 22, 2020

Who expected more from her? The trumps are destroyers. And itâ€™s notable she demolished the beautiful cherry trees, which always remind Americans of George Washingtonâ€™s legacy of honesty. â€” In The Dolomites (@QEDmostly) August 22, 2020

Next, a trailer park. â€” NotAKaren (@DeborahAmbler1) August 23, 2020

When these miserable a-holes lose again in November, be sure and remind them, especially olâ€™ Kurt, they did their part to help Trump win.

Again.

***

