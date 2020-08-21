As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano seems to think Republicans are incapable of love.

Or Dignity, peace, and freedom.

She got on her high horse and basically claimed anyone who thought differently from her was a bad person, and Black Republicans were happy to explain why that was stupid. Welp, last night, seems Alyssa did learn something from that experience … unfortunately, it wasn’t that her ideas were eff’d up.

Instead, she learned to shut people out who disagree with her.

Talk about LOVE.

So many Republicans have endorsed Biden because they know it’s not about politics anymore. It’s about the soul of the nation. It is about love, dignity, peace and freedom. Thanks to those who have seen the light. #PatriotNotPartisan #sorrynotsorry — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

When we tried to pull responses we noticed something different on her tweet.

So basically, the only people who can respond to Alyssa are people who will tell her what she wants to hear.

This seems a silly thing in social media, especially on Twitter, but if she can’t stand by her own ideas and debate we suppose it is what it is.

CZ I see Alyssa Milano has turned off replies and comments to her tweets. Too bad. She was a source of great amusement to people with 3-digit IQs. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 21, 2020

Correction, United YOU stand w/ Harvey pic.twitter.com/loNgCBSulg — Mr. Father Figure (@jlwdixon) August 21, 2020

yes. she has it set so only ppl she herself follows or has mentioned can reply. pic.twitter.com/jY3vJYcjT9 — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) August 21, 2020

Talk about a thin-skinned D-lister.

Shame.

Democrat Platform of Hate, Anger & Blame … Our society is not based on violent free for all’s because you don’t agree with other people’s rights & freedom of speech Ask the poor 7 yr old boy Riley who was attacked at the DNC … any comment on that ?? — TRN NEWS (@TrnNews007) August 21, 2020

We will never know as beyond Alyssa controlling who can actually respond to her tweets, she blocked not only this editor but Twitchy, nearly two years ago.

The “soul of the nation”? So the nation has a soul but unborn children do not? Democrats are a joke. #DemocraticConvention https://t.co/5WdzBX1cFr — yikes 🤦‍♀️ vote Red to save NY (@nycpatriot11) August 21, 2020

When you talk about love and dignity are we including the little children Biden sexually assaults or nahhh? https://t.co/4JBhggnrIB — JamieAnn (@JamieAnn510) August 21, 2020

Dems endorsed by antifa and blm lol… That's love dignity n ☮️??? https://t.co/22Zos1D6Z2 — rico'staco's (@s_staco) August 21, 2020

The only Republicans endorsing Biden are RINO's and IDIOTS. They ARE NOT REPUBLICANS. Real Republicans support Donald J, Trump for President in Mass Majority. Get a job, little girl. https://t.co/qY7EUCJdP8 — 🌟Chris Bray_Common Sense_VETS FOR TRUMP 2020 🎖🌟 (@brayc2) August 21, 2020

ALL THE LOVE!

***

