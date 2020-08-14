We’re not overly surprised that this fascinating thread from Alex Thompson isn’t getting more traction considering it talks about Biden and his almost resentment of Obama. Seems he didn’t like being considered a lightweight, felt his loyalty to Obama wasn’t rewarded … and much more.

Seriously, this thread is something else.

NEW: Inside “Uncle Joe’s” mission to prove Obama wrong & the complicated relationship

Biden “oftentimes felt that that loyalty was not being rewarded” by Obama, says Leon Panetta.

+ why Ron Klain in 2015 said of Bidenworld: “I am definitely dead to them”https://t.co/gZBqNbd61A pic.twitter.com/sWKU5ACPg2 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Keep going.

The tension in the relationship has played out on the trail Biden aides boast they wrapped up the race faster than Obama in 08

say Biden's 1-on-1 retail politics are superior to the aloof Obama's

They revel in having proven Obama's brainiacs wrong & don't forget the doubters — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

‘Proving Obama’s brainiacs wrong and the doubters.’

Sounds a little bit like Joe was pretty damn insecure about Obama.

Just sayin’.

The story often told post-2016 is that Obama's discouragement of Biden's WH ambitions was an act of compassion: that's Beau's death had left him w/o the emotional bandwith to run.

But Obama and his aides' embrace of Hillary's 2016 ambitions well predated Beau's May 2015 death. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Oopsie.

Joe himself wrote about it in his 2017 book.

On January 5, 2015, the two met privately

Biden wrote that Obama “had been subtly weighing in against" his run already.

“I also believe he had concluded that Hillary Clinton was almost certain to be the nominee, which was good by him” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

also a tidbit. Philippe Reines told me Hillary reconsidered her decision not to run last fall when Biden was struggling. “There were a number of people who…said to themselves, ‘You know, did I make the right decision?'….She went through that exercise.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Dear GAWD no.

Some Biden allies fumed at Obama's endorsements of Hillary vs Joe:

Hill: “I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office”

Joe: “I believe Joe has all of the qualities we need in a president right now … and I know he will surround himself with good ppl" pic.twitter.com/cHe0fft78g — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

But Obama chose Hilldawg.

That had to hurt.

Clearly, it did.

Biden has long had a chip on his shoulder abt being considered a lightweight

“I have a much higher IQ than you do, I suspect" he infamously said on the trail in '88

less remembered part of that exchange was abt Dem snobbery

"It seems to me you’ve all become heartless technocrats” pic.twitter.com/6zjcL5XZ7y — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Confident people don’t plagiarize. Just sayin’.

And so Obama & his aides' critiques/embrace of Hillary hit him where that chip is.

Didn't make the piece but it's illuminating that Biden thinks "Middle Class Joe" is an insult!

"they don’t mean it as a compliment. They mean 'not sophisticated.'" he said in a podcast last yr. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

On Obama embracing Hillary, Panetta said: "there was a certain attraction to someone that would certainly break ceilings and kind of create the same kind of precedent that he created … as opposed to…your more traditional politician and, you know, a white Irish Catholic guy.” — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Gotta love their focus on identity politics.

the Clinton campaign did a survey in fall of '15 abt Biden. Per internal memo, he was 3rd in IA BUT:

“W/ Biden in the race, our support among African Americans drops by 23 pts…While we still lead, it is not the overwhelming, commanding lead we hold in a 1-on-1 race w/ Sanders" — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

"Biden would have won" speculation is dumb b/c we don't know and Hillary has many strengths that Biden doesn't.

The reason this is important is b/c it left a mark w/ Biden and is part of what drives him and his team now. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Biden is running to prove Obama wrong.

That’ll show him!

there are small outward signs of the tension

for ex. Biden is one of the few candidates to have not gone on Pod Save America or Axelrod's pod during the campaign

Tommy Vietor said: “I can’t speak for his campaign’s scheduling decisions…but the Zoom is always open" — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

several weeks ago, the Pod Save America guys talked about Biden not coming on.

"it's a little bit confusing to me," Jon Lovett said. (around the 17 minute mark)https://t.co/Dy8lZLy2Gv — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Favreau said: "if you're going to have the candidate spend some time doing his podcast like he does that reportedly reaches about 30 or 40 thousand people an episode, come on Pod Save America–reach 2 to 3 million ppl on one of our episodes and then he'll get more listeners" — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

Another funny Biden "chip on the shoulder" moment that also speaks to the different sort of smarts Biden has from Obama comes from @MikeGrunwald's New New Deal.

Secretary Chu contradicted Biden in front of ppl and Biden snapped "he won a Nobel Prize…I got elected 7 times" pic.twitter.com/gPpYM2e5Og — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) August 14, 2020

And these are the days of Joe Biden’s life.

***

