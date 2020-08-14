John Durham has gotten his first guilty plea in his investigation of the origin of the Trump/Russia debacle.

And it’s not a small one.

Kevin Clinesmith was not a bit player in Crossfire Hurricane. *He worked with Strzok to arrange sending an FBI agent into Trump-Flynn briefing.

*He was on the Mueller team

*He took part in Papadopoulos interviews

*He was part of FISA process. https://t.co/hJynsJ5jhs — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 14, 2020

Told you.

From The Daily Caller:

A former FBI attorney will plead guilty to making false statements in documents used to obtain a surveillance warrant against former Trump aide Carter Page, his lawyer told the Associated Press Friday. The guilty plea from Kevin Clinesmith is the first legal action taken in an investigation led by John Durham, a U.S. attorney looking into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and other intelligence-gathering activities related to the Trump campaign. Clinesmith’s lawyer, Justin Shur, told the Associated Press that his client will plead guilty to a single false statements charge as part of a cooperation agreement with the government.

False statements.

You know, lies.

***

