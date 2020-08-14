As Twitchy readers know, Trump thanked James Woods for not only tweeting support for the president but reminding the Right it’s time to rally because this could be their last stand. Plenty of Lefties lost their ever-loving minds (what little they have left of them) but no one got as fussy with James as Bob Beckel did.

Note: this editor couldn’t remember if Bob was even still alive … FULL TRANSPARENCY.

How did you turn into such an asshole. You’re a smart guy one of the smartest in the world and you side with this idiot. Woods you are a sell out — Robert G Beckel (@RobertGBeckel) August 13, 2020

Sure, go ahead, pick a fight with James Woods. Let us know how that works out for you, Bob.

James, of course, responded as only he can:

Your brother Graham is one of the finest men I know, and one of my dearest friends. I’ll do him the courtesy of letting this slide. I know he’s embarrassed enough. Have a nice day. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/nOQCZWKeHf — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2020

#INSTABLOCK!

Typical leftist reaction. They don’t agree with you so belittle you, call you names until you think like them Bob, sweetie…it’s you who is the asshole. How I hate to be the one to break that to you. — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) August 14, 2020

It is weird how people like you define someone as an idiot. What makes you able to judge that, your inappropriate comments to someone at Fox? Imagine being so dumb you are fired for that? I have been working for 40 years and never seen anyone who did that… just you! — Jim Kaldem (@jimkaldem) August 14, 2020

From your first sentence you demonstrate your utter unfitness to converse with one of the smartest men around, much less be a "professional" in the field you are in. The problem is you, not James Woods or President Trump. — Santa's 'Murder Hornet' 🚨 Bar & Grill (@SantasTavern) August 14, 2020

You’re a hack. Have you been right about anything in 30 years? — jim palmer – #Deadname = @spiv (@spivNYC) August 14, 2020

IQ of 145+, dropped out of MIT to be an actor, and is still one of the smartest men alive right now with a powerful voice. He's seen a lot and knows what he is talking about. @RealJamesWoods is so badass. Always will be. — TRUMP2020+ (@badass_trump) August 14, 2020

But oRaNgE mAn Bad!

Robert, I wait each day for James' tweets. We love and respect this man. He's brilliant on & off screen. You can easily choose a movie, so long as James Woods is in it. I beg your pardon, sir. Have much respect for this man. — Author – Carol D. Mitchell (@suzy1493) August 14, 2020

So bugger off, Bob.

