Guess what happens to any member of the media who doesn’t throw themselves on the ground and fawn all over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris even when they refuse to take questions.

Just guess.

Now, why oh why would Biden and Harris not take questions?

That just doesn’t seem smart, especially since they just ‘started’ their campaign. You’d think they’d want to hit the ground running …

As if Joe Biden could ‘run’.

Heh.

The video shows Biden answering some random question and sounded annoyed then his angry handlers swooped in and made you leave. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) August 13, 2020

Awkward.

But what was even more awkward was the number of media and blue-check Lefties shaming Kelly:

Let me add, now it’s time for reporters to stop embarrassing themselves and the profession of journalism with the way they handle questions of Donald Trump in his faux press conferences — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 13, 2020

Yup.

They don't need to answer questions. Go ask trump the hard questions and don't let him lie all the damn time. Very few journalists are doing that and frankly it's embarrassing. Trumps losing the election and we will not forget how the press acted during this time. — Debra Moore (@DebraMo35408689) August 13, 2020

Trump rarely answers questions, &even more rarely, honestly or kindly. I‘ve never seen you bitching about that! Joe loves to be in the spotlight &answer questions. But he &Kamala are working together for the first time. Give them a GD minute. Stop critting only Dems, Fraulein.👿 — Ithinkitscatchy (@Ithinkitscatchy) August 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Time for you to retire. Leave our nominees to determine how best to campaign. They didn't want to step on their key message today about a mandate to wear masks that will save lives.#BidenHarris2020 — ExpatSoutherner (@Tedards) August 13, 2020

Now is the time for you to ask the real questions of Pence, Trump and McEnany – It’s not hard to detect when they’re lying, so you could actually do your job AND serve your country by doing it.. — nous (@secrati) August 13, 2020

But don’t report on Biden and Harris bailing on answering questions.

K.

THEY’VE GOT WORK TO DO!!!! — Joe4Joe (@RidinWithBiden2) August 13, 2020

HEH.

Would the press start asking Trump about his outright lies???? — Baghdadbob (@Baghdadbob7) August 13, 2020

Ummm … wut?

Let the White House press pool do it. I bet they'll be harder questions than the ask tRump. — 25Red (@redJet73) August 13, 2020

Suuuuuuure.

Good for them. Until the White House Press Corps starts asking @realDonaldTrump real questions that impact our nation and following up immediately when he lies, they shouldn't answer ANY. — B (@Lady_Who_Left) August 13, 2020

Wut again?

@KellyO your better than this. I know it’s been along time since you’ve been around professionals so be patient and respecful. You don’t get to set the time table. — CThom (@CKThomas445) August 14, 2020

*you’re*

Better than what? Reporting the truth?

For reals?

I don't think that's a big deal today since they literally just announced their campaign. — KLB (@kbbtt90) August 13, 2020

Yeah, not a big deal.

Respectfully Kelly O , if they took ONE (1) they would be there for 30-40 minutes …. so right now…. give em a break, Maybe you can tell me why no one will swear out a complaint against the US POSTMASTER GENERAL … and have his butt arrested ….. pic.twitter.com/xFc1740XFx — I speak TRUTH to Power – 404-654-3489 (@BDB081361) August 13, 2020

Joe knows what he’s doing. Your questions will be answered. Trust the peocess of Biden/Harris.

🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 — Midnightsnacker (@Midnightsnacker) August 13, 2020

Trust the process.

Don’t ask questions.

Wow.

They don't have to if they don't want. Trump is the same way only rude about it. The truth hurts don't it. — Pray4America (@ImAptenia) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile @realDonaldTrump and @Mike_Pence answer questions from the press with lies everyday and are never called out for it — Jay edwards (@JayEdResists) August 13, 2020

Ask Trump the tough questions… — PinkMoon (@Liz960) August 13, 2020

Where have these yahoos been?

There is no reason at this point in time for them to answer questions, trump would just call them all lies. Until they are in office, I hope they don't answer questions. — Kathryn Aubuchon🌊🌊🌊 Joe Biden Kamala Harris (@whelan1010) August 13, 2020

‘Until they are in office, I hope they don’t answer questions.’

Holy.

Crap.

This tells you everything you need to know about the Left.

***

