Guess what happens to any member of the media who doesn’t throw themselves on the ground and fawn all over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris even when they refuse to take questions.

Just guess.

Now, why oh why would Biden and Harris not take questions?

That just doesn’t seem smart, especially since they just ‘started’ their campaign. You’d think they’d want to hit the ground running …

As if Joe Biden could ‘run’.

Heh.

Awkward.

But what was even more awkward was the number of media and blue-check Lefties shaming Kelly:

Yup.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But don’t report on Biden and Harris bailing on answering questions.

K.

HEH.

Ummm … wut?

Suuuuuuure.

Wut again?

*you’re*

Better than what? Reporting the truth?

For reals?

Yeah, not a big deal.

Trust the process.

Don’t ask questions.

Wow.

Where have these yahoos been?

‘Until they are in office, I hope they don’t answer questions.’

Holy.

Crap.

This tells you everything you need to know about the Left.

***

Related:

‘This is our last stand, folks.’ Trump thanking James Woods for rallying the Right BREAKS Lefty Twitter and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Yikes NBA’! Clay Travis triggers Mark Cuban by pointing out ‘woke’ NBA ratings are in the crapper compared to Fox News

‘Smoldering ruin’: Thread about what is REALLY happening in major cities TODAY that politicians won’t talk about a MUST-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKamala HarrisKelly O'Donnellnbc