We’re not sure if this tweep has far too much time on his hands OR IS TOTALLY BRILLIANT.

Maybe a little bit of both.

And we are officially dead.

We hope he’s happy now.

It’s Ron … but it’s Jesse. HA HA HA HA HA

Scotchy, Scotch, Scotch … down in my belly.

Admit it, Jesse could very well be a modern-day Ron Burgundy.

It’s science.

Trending

MEN ASSEMBLE!!!

He tweets something similar to this at least once a day.

It IS pretty amazing.

Yup, he’s totally tweeted this one at least once or twice. Especially when he used to have that green-mint jacket in his avi.

Could have gone our whole lives never having seen this one.

So perfect.

***

Tags: Jesse KellyRon Burgundy