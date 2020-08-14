We’re not sure if this tweep has far too much time on his hands OR IS TOTALLY BRILLIANT.
Maybe a little bit of both.
As a public service to Twitter, I’ve refaced every possible @JesseKellyDC Twitter response into a Ron Bugandy quote. This works incredibly well. 1/
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
And we are officially dead.
We hope he’s happy now.
It’s Ron … but it’s Jesse. HA HA HA HA HA
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
Scotchy, Scotch, Scotch … down in my belly.
Admit it, Jesse could very well be a modern-day Ron Burgundy.
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
It’s science.
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
MEN ASSEMBLE!!!
He tweets something similar to this at least once a day.
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
It IS pretty amazing.
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
Yup, he’s totally tweeted this one at least once or twice. Especially when he used to have that green-mint jacket in his avi.
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
Could have gone our whole lives never having seen this one.
— theRoddick (@theRoddick) August 14, 2020
So perfect.
***
Related:
Oh honey, NO! Julia Ioffe steps on SO many rakes slamming the Right for calling out Ivy league discrimination against Asian Americans
Who they ARE –> NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell shamed and threatened by the Left for pointing out Biden/Harris refused to take questions
‘This is our last stand, folks.’ Trump thanking James Woods for rallying the Right BREAKS Lefty Twitter and it’s GLORIOUS