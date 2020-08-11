VP Mike Pence spoke up in favor of college football taking place as scheduled this fall. He was speaking for the millions of Americans (and the players!) who so badly want some sort of normalcy, and college football was looking to be just that. Sure, we have MLB back (which is still weird with no crowd) and NHL, but starting the college season on time was a big deal.

And now it looks like it’s going away.

America needs College Football! It’s important for student-athletes, schools, and our Nation. These Great athletes have worked their whole lives for the opportunity compete on the college gridiron and they deserve the chance to safely get back on the field! #WeWantToPlay 🏈🇺🇸 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 11, 2020

We do want to play.

Not sure why General Michael Hayden thought this was a smart response to Pence advocating for college football but TDS makes people say and do stupid things.

Why would he call Pence an idiot for that?

Even Brit Hume seems surprised.

Hard to believe Hayden actually wrote this. https://t.co/tu3VPPmtxJ — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 11, 2020

Admit it … you can hear this in Brit’s voice.

Welcome to 2020, Brit, where everything is either stupid or awful.

Except for corgis.

Corgis rule.

And ice cream.

Otherwise, stupid and awful.

This is beneath you and your former position. I am embarrassed you were ever a General in the AF or head of NSA. You have reinforced my view that our leadership is corrupt at several levels. — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) August 11, 2020

If we’ve learned nothing else from a Trump presidency it’s that the media is ridiculous and some political leaders are seriously broken.

Hayden suffers from the syndrome for which there is no cure until 2025. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 11, 2020

When the *cure* for the *cancer* is no less repugnant … — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) August 11, 2020

Trump Admin once again bringing out people’s true & horrible selves. — Phillipa Coleman (@ColemanPhillipa) August 11, 2020

We’re not even surprised anymore.

Sad, right?

Looking at @GenMhayden's entire feed, yeah…it fits with the tone, tenor and depth of thought. — the kahoona :: That's enough, Mr. Kahoona. :: (@thekahoona) August 11, 2020

Hayden is projecting. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) August 11, 2020

Scary that he and Brennan ran the CIA — Jason W. (@j4539w) August 11, 2020

Right?

True feelings and prejudices always show. It's just a matter of when… — Steve DiGioia (@SteveDiGioia) August 11, 2020

I served alongside General Hayden and I have no problem believing he wrote this. He has never handled disagreement well. — Chief Danny Prichard (@chief_prichard) August 11, 2020

Hayden is an idiot. — Trish (@cntrycnsrv99) August 11, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

