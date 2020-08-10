As Twitchy readers know, Secret Service has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting near the White House. Trump himself was interrupted during his press conference by Secret Service for his own safety. When the president returned he informed the press there had been a shooting but had no details outside of that.

U.S. Secret Service tweeted this:

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

To which Greg Pinelo, a so-called Democratic strategist, and ‘Obama ad maker’ responded by insinuating the president had staged the event.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

I want no violence and the Secret Service is the best in the world. But I also do not put it past Trump to stage things. Not saying that’s what this was, but we need to be vigilant, because it’s kinda what he does. https://t.co/n60JcAdLdM — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 10, 2020

Of course, the Obama bro deleted it.

But we grabbed a screenshot of it because we thought he might.

Always keeping it classy on the Left.

Wow.

No wonder he tried deleting that.

what a sad tweet — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 10, 2020

Do you live with your mother? — Gregiry Gentry (@Gagentry100) August 10, 2020

Your Trump Derangement Syndrome is showing.

Any opinion expressed by you regarding President Trump can be dismissed out of hand. pic.twitter.com/ay9y3s5yMJ — Kilroy was here (@DynamoJoe1) August 10, 2020

Why’d you delete your cool tweet about today’s event possibly being staged? — Nick3 (@in_la3) August 10, 2020

@GregPinelo deleted his horrible tweet. Good thing it's been archived.https://t.co/5rClvDNklU@LoneStarTexian made the archive cut. Grats 😉 — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_AZ) August 10, 2020

One of the main things you learn covering Twitter is that tweets are FOREVER.

Gone but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/LYK7kxrJM2 — Call me Socially Distant 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) August 10, 2020

A lot of people are very sure Donald Trump wouldn't lie about something. Ok. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 10, 2020

That’s not what people are upset about at all but whatever makes him feel better for his repugnant tweet.

