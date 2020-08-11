Rob Reiner thinks Trump is considering Gettysburg for his acceptance speech to ‘celebrate his devotion to white supremacy.’

Beyond TDS causing hair loss, it seems the ‘disease’ makes all rhyme, reason, and common sense disappear from your brain.

Seriously with this, Meat Head?

Rob. Dude. Pick up a history book. In fact, pick up two.

Apparently, he thinks a bunch of white supremacists hang out there celebrating the end of slavery or something.

Right?

We’re sure white supremacists all across the country LOVE LOVE LOVE Gettysburg.

*eye roll*

Archie was right about him all along.

