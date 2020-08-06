Apparently, facts that go against the teacher’s unions are ‘misinformation.’

Note, not all teachers are awful, but the union is.

Sorry, not sorry.

They are the only ‘essential’ group that has actually tried to be nonessential … it’s crazy. And of course, they claim it’s not political while pushing Joe Biden and his plan for returning safely to schools. You know, proving they only care about the children and stuff.

*eye roll*

AFT, American Federation of Teachers, president, Randi Weingarten was very pleased social media came to their aid in pushing their narrative and holding kids’ education hostage.

Facebook & Twitter remove #covid misinformation post from Trump 4 the 1st time ever- Trump’s tweet of a video clip from a Fox News interview-in which Trump said children are “almost immune” from #covid19. It violates the site’s rules against misinformation https://t.co/1QhAgmVHnX — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) August 6, 2020

Must be nice to have big tech on your side.

It isn’t misinformation. You and your group of Marxist indoctrinators masquerading as teachers spew misinformation constantly. — Don Rose (@morgdad) August 6, 2020

Facts = misinformation. Okay. — A Hippos Tooth (@IndyArnold81) August 6, 2020

Facts they don’t LIKE, yup.

It's more than suggest. Data shows its true. pic.twitter.com/AgeEm9KgIc — Rafal Cala (@Rafal_Cala) August 6, 2020

Would you look at that?

Misinformation, huh?

It also happens to be true. — Dawg Lawyer (@CorpsDawg) August 6, 2020

Ding ding ding.

"wE bElIeVe iN sCiEnCe!" — WhatAreWeEvenTalkingAbout (@_WhatAreWeEven_) August 6, 2020

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), as of 07/17/2020, the United States reported that children & adolescents under 18 years old account for under 7% of COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1% of COVID-19-related deaths. — WHERE'S the WALLdo (@bclpbclp) August 6, 2020

Follow the science — PhillyGirl (@FranklinPhilly) August 6, 2020

Unless that science is inconvenient.

Until it’s inconvenient — Andrew Goff (@ajgoff1286) August 6, 2020

What they said.

Data I don't like is "misinformation" and must be deleted from existence. pic.twitter.com/tRc2DvGTFP — RussianBot of DoubleThink (@jknight908) August 6, 2020

Such a fraud. — Kim Katie Tawney 🐾 (@katiebobbirikki) August 6, 2020

We knew the unions were bad but this stunt with COVID? Wow.

It’s absolutely true. For all intents and purposes kids infection rates and deaths are statistically nil. — Farts McGee (@FartsMcGee2020) August 6, 2020

Trump is right. — Facts-matter (@facts_dontlie) August 6, 2020

Welcome to 1984 — Myco Psycho 🍄 (@Bangliukang) August 6, 2020

A book clearly more teachers need to read.

H1N1 killed far more school kids than COVID, yet remained open–but that happened under Obama, so I guess it's all okay. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 6, 2020

It’s ok for kids to go to school during a pandemic when a Democrat is in the White House.

Or something.

***

Related:

Duh, math is totally linked to white supremacy! Thread explaining how ‘woke math’ means 2+2 equals 5 is a DOOZY

‘Hittin’ the Franzia pretty hard?’ Thread taking S.E. Cupp’s ‘president wish list’ apart is so BRUTALLY GOOD we had to share it

‘It’s a simple yet effective way to display my righteousness’: YouTuber’s video on why she ‘loves wearing a mask’ WINS the Internet (watch)