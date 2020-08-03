Andy NgÃ´ has been on the frontlines covering Antifa from the get-go. The guy has even been assaulted by the group and yet he persists in covering them because as we all know, shining a little light on the cockroaches makes them scatter.
He must be doing an exceptional job because #UnverifyAndyNgo is trending today on Twitter.
For supposedly being such big, bad anti-fascists they sure turn into fascists when it comes to canceling people they disagree with â€¦
What are they so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/EP67u0riNS
â€” Andy NgÃ´ (@MrAndyNgo) August 3, 2020
If we had to guess? The truth.
They fear you because they CANNOT control youâ€¦
â€” Harry Gato (@harrygato) August 3, 2020
Your videos prove how violent and anti-social Antifa is. The truth hurts their narrative.
â€” Mostly Peaceful (@GodlyPghDad) August 3, 2020
The truth.
â€” Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 3, 2020
I donâ€™t blame you for trying to #UnverifyAndyNgo. I mean, if I was a violent street Marxist, I wouldnâ€™t want the world to have access to an ongoing record of my burning, looting, and rioting. https://t.co/NMlPlIQp7O
â€” Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 3, 2020
This is why they want to #UnverifyAndyNgo. He tells the truth about them and makes them look bad. https://t.co/piFgn44DJH
â€” I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 3, 2020
Seriously, you guys should see some of these people on the tag.
Hey, guess what? We can show you â€¦
#TheySoMad
Why would @TwitterSafety #UnverifyAndyNgo ?
Theyve watched him commit DMCA violations, work with neoazis who then engaged in planned felonious assault, get fired for lying, malign dozens of journalists and get them targeted by a murderous nazi group, all with no action.
â€” Bobby Spumoni (@BobbySpumoni) August 3, 2020
Huh?
What did that vile, anti-Black racist Andy Ngo do this time?
â€” Tariq Nasheed ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) August 3, 2020
Tariq Nasheed calling anyone else vile â€¦ now thatâ€™s hilarious.
Whats funny about Andy NgÃ´ is that he's Asian but hangs out with alt-right/white supremacists. Like dawg they don't even like youðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ˜‚ #UnverifyAndyNgo
â€” Sid The Kid Cuisine (@siddcology) August 3, 2020
They try so hard.
And they fail equally as hard.
