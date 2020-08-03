Usually when we come across a cringe video of Joe Biden getting lost mid-sentence or forgetting where he is we focus on Sleepy Joe. But the look on Elizabeth Warren’s face as she witnesses what the rest of the two dozen or so viewers were seeing during this podcast says it all.

She completely ‘freezes’ to try and keep from reacting but watch her eyes …

Joe "30330" forgets the preamble of the Declaration of Independence AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ETPbfYfvUO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 2, 2020

Awkward, yeah?

And c’mon, we’ve never accomplished it?

What?

You know what? Never mind.

Never in my life time have I seen a Presidential running mate be so out of touch with reality & being played like a puppet. Can’t even get him to do interviews & I doubt he’s able to have a decent debate at this point & time. So he hides out waiting to hear what to do next. — Katherine Peebles (@kpeebles8) August 3, 2020

At this point i just feel bad for the dude — Deplorable Jen (@kimjenniesolo) August 2, 2020

Honestly, that’s where this editor is as well. It’s almost not fun to mock Biden at this point … ok, so it’s still a little bit fun but not as fun as it was to mock Hillary Clinton. He’s just not all there.

Can't believe how fast he is regressing right before our eyes. — Michael🇺🇲😷 (@SpkFromHeart) August 2, 2020

Honestly, it’s shocking. To think he was sharp for him back in March.

Yikes.

Even Liz sees it. — ReclaimingMyTime⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LambKolleen) August 2, 2020

Everyone can see it.

Pretty spooky when he holds the pen up. — James Michael Ragano (@JamesRagano) August 2, 2020

The whole damn thing is weird.

Senator Warren has to be thinking "how in God's green Earth did I lose to this guy?" — GentlemanCPA (@CpaGentleman) August 2, 2020

It’s gotta be eating her up inside, right?

