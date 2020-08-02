Democrats are in trouble when even anti-Trump folks are voting Trump.

All they had to do was not be crazy because clearly there were plenty of folks on the Right who were not comfortable with Trump, including this editor. Having watched what the Left and media have pulled and become over the past four years though, this editor would crawl over broken glass and run through a flaming brick wall to vote for him this time.

And a big part of that, like with this tweep, has to do with how absolutely repugnant Democrats and the Left have shown themselves to be.

Take a look:

The Democrats and media, who are a single team working hand in hand, are so much worse than anything I can be compelled to vote for. Trump, is a pig, and not a very intelligent one either. He's a little man who craves attention. I believed this in 2016, and I believe it now. > — COYITZ-19 (@MeerkatYitz) August 2, 2020

Hang in there.

We told you this person is anti-Trump.

Trump made disgusting comments about the vile behavior he believed he could get away with due to his fame, which were rightly excoriated. He was called out by people now completely silent on actual sexual abuse of minors because the guilty party has a (D) by his name.

Dealing with illegal immigration of children was dealt with, perhaps poorly, by locking children away separately from their parents, but that was ignored when it was a policy with a (D) after it.

The pandemic was not taken seriously early enough, but that was only "human sacrifice" for the Republicans, Democrats were cheered for their mishandling of this crisis in a way that killed literally thousands of people.

Abuses by law enforcement prompted justified protests, which became completely unjustified violent riots. These abuses aren't new. They just don't get attention until Trump is in charge. (Apparently of city-level law enforcement 🙄)

Told you.

At any level of government, whether policy issues or morality concerns, it seems that the only way to have problems recognized and dealt with is to have a Republican in office.

I don't want Trump. I want a moral, responsible adult who is a good person to be in charge.

> — COYITZ-19 (@MeerkatYitz) August 2, 2020

On that note, we’re not entirely sure a moral, responsible adult could actually deal with the mess the Left has made …

Democrats and their lapdogs/stenographers in media have decided that that's not something I can get. It's either Trump, where problems will be called out, or Biden where problems will be ignored or applauded. > — COYITZ-19 (@MeerkatYitz) August 2, 2020

Yup.

It's either Trump or a group that gets to decide whose skin color or personal preferences matter 'enough'.

It's either Trump or those who hate me for my belief in God.

It's either Trump or those who are ok with a former president raping young kids. > — COYITZ-19 (@MeerkatYitz) August 2, 2020

Told you. Again.

I still don't want Trump. But what choice do I have?? — COYITZ-19 (@MeerkatYitz) August 2, 2020

Democrats have driven people who didn’t (don’t) care for Trump to actually vote for Trump.

The president should send them a ‘thank you’ card and dozens of cookies for the help in his re-election.

***

