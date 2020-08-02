For months now, we have listened to the Left lecture us about following the science and the data, even when it was clear they were manipulating the data to push their own agendas and narratives. Finally, we have a thread of ‘charts’ built on data that proves how intolerant and outright hateful white liberals are … we’ve known for a long time but seeing the science behind it? Surely they can’t deny these factual statements, right?

1/n White liberals are significantly more likely to say that they sometimes or often/all the time secretly wish for bad things to happen to those who disagree with them politically pic.twitter.com/tL5hPhOAzo — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) August 1, 2020

Raise your hand if you’ve had a white liberal wish death on you.

*this editor has, lots and lots and lots of times*

2/n White liberals were also more likely to think it's appropriate to judge people's past actions and comments by today's moral standards. pic.twitter.com/JWy6BIPoF4 — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) August 1, 2020

AKA Cancel Culture.

Keep going.

3/n Nice to finally have some data on such sentiment. pic.twitter.com/gM6MqhwqDN — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) August 1, 2020

Zero tolerance for speech they disagree with.

Which feeds the other two charts.

Oh, it just gets better.

4/n On this too pic.twitter.com/7VBnziBqpV — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) August 1, 2020

Psh, we didn’t need data to tell us this was true but it’s still fun to see a chart.

6/n Nice. The survey included multiple new measures of PC attitudes. pic.twitter.com/YmfNKexTkw — Zach Goldberg (@ZachG932) August 2, 2020

Data doesn’t lie. Right?

White liberals call us racists, bigots, sexists, with death on us and try to get us canceled in 3 … 2 … 1

***

