Antifa found out why people say, ‘Don’t mess with Texas’.

It’s not just another clever catchphrase, you hateful little doorknobs.

PS: Really gotta watch out for those horsies:

At the antifa gathering in Austin, Texas, militants refuse to disperse occupied streets. Officers move in on horses and forcibly move the people out of the road. They scream and shout in anger. #AustinRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/BJxJwIflZz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 2, 2020

HOW DARE YOU?!

HA HA HA HA HA

They’ve gotten so used to getting their own way they don’t know how to deal with officers on horses who DGAF. Move or they will move you.

Pretty simple.

Texas don't play. But…this IS Austin. They are the San Francisco of Texas. — LoneStarAvenger (@LoneStarAvenge1) August 2, 2020

I am always amazed at the shocked disbelief from the rioters that the police won't let them do whatever they want. — Thug Berham's Rumāl (@TBerham) August 2, 2020

This is what we call a dose of reality.

God bless Texas for handling their business like champs! — Jerry Perry (@JerryPerry511) August 2, 2020

screechy little sh*ts aren't they? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 2, 2020

Enough is enough — Dan H (@dalsx1) August 2, 2020

Makes me smile to see such well trained horses and humans working together. 💖 for mounted patrols. 👍🐴 — Ashke Polish (@AshkePolish) August 2, 2020

They are pretty damn amazing.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

***

