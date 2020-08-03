Thinking our dear, good friends from the DNC War Room need to rewatch the video they shared when they claimed Jason Miller was asked three times about the Trump administration accepting foreign assistance and that he never once said no.

Because did.

In the biz, we call this a ‘self-own’.

Watch:

WATCH: Trump adviser Jason Miller is asked three (3) times whether the Trump administration or campaign would accept foreign assistance in this election. Three (3) times, he refuses to say no. pic.twitter.com/Kcgm021pHP — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 2, 2020

‘Uhhh no.’

Like right there.

Real smooth, DNC War Room.

Please watch the video people. He says no🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) August 2, 2020

You guys hear “no” about as well as Bill Clinton. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 2, 2020

Ahem. That depends on what the definition of ‘is,’ is.

You truly believe your base is stupid. Lol He said NO on this video — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 2, 2020

They know most of their idiot base will just read the tweet and run with it, which doesn’t say much for their idiot base.

He said NO right at the 32 second mark. pic.twitter.com/1L7wKMO5ez — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) August 2, 2020

Uh yes he did. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) August 3, 2020

At this point, it’s all they’ve got.

Ummm he flat out said no… pic.twitter.com/M9r3PVyTjF — Victor – Social Distancing since the 70’s (@iflysims70) August 2, 2020

But … oRaNgE mAn BaD.

***

