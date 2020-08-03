Thinking our dear, good friends from the DNC War Room need to rewatch the video they shared when they claimed Jason Miller was asked three times about the Trump administration accepting foreign assistance and that he never once said no.

Because did.

In the biz, we call this a ‘self-own’.

Watch:

‘Uhhh no.’

Like right there.

Real smooth, DNC War Room.

Ahem. That depends on what the definition of ‘is,’ is.

They know most of their idiot base will just read the tweet and run with it, which doesn’t say much for their idiot base.

At this point, it’s all they’ve got.

But … oRaNgE mAn BaD.

***

