Welp, they locked Donald Trump Jr. for daring to share the video of legit doctors talking about the benefits of HCQ for patients with COVID-19. You have to ask yourself WHY they’d lock him for simply sharing a video …

What’s the agenda here, Twitter? We’ve been talking for years about how they censor the Right and more and more we’re seeing proof of that.

This though?

This is pretty big:

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

They locked Trump Jr. for sharing a video. Think about that for a minute.

This is ‘Big Tech’ absolutely using its power to try and sway an election … it didn’t work in 2016 so you’d think they’d have figured out it won’t work now but here we are.

Ridiculous. Who HASN'T retweeted the video at least once? — Josie B. (@JosieBernal73) July 28, 2020

It’s all about making an example ya’ know.

Take out the big dogs and the little dogs will stop yapping.

Unless they’re conservative dogs and then they just bark louder.

Biggest threat to free speech there is!!😡😡 — Lisa Ranostaj (@mamarano) July 28, 2020

The censorship is real. What are they so afraid of? — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) July 28, 2020

They’re terrified Trump will win in November.

Again.

That’s it.

***

Related:

Awww, WASSAMATTA?! Sharyl Attkisson mocks Media Matters and their ‘interests’ for PANICKING over her #HCQ report

Sad face! Brian Stelter accused of breaching CNN’s confidentiality agreement with Nick Sandmann, ‘may cost him his job’

Sh*t just got really REAL! Elon Musk absolutely nukes the Left in 1 brutally honest tweet and they just can’t DEAL