Elon Musk got a little too honest in a tweet about the Left today.

Ok, not too honest for us (we kinda, sorta loved it) but the Left … they didn’t seem to dig on it. Like at all.

Probably because the truth hurts.

The left is losing the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2020

Oof.

But he’s not wrong.

If you’re a democrat who is questioning your party, questioning everything that you’ve ever thought about politics, send me a message. I’m a long-haired, gay, hippie, who travels the country picking up trash in an act of love. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2020

Scott Presler is so damn cool.

Seriously.

We need more Scott Preslers.

Heh.

They’re driving on autopilot… in the wrong direction. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) July 27, 2020

This sums Biden up perfectly.

The Left is losing everyone. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) July 27, 2020

I was hunted down, doxed and had my life threatened just for making videos mocking them. I have only voted Democrat before so I figured I had a comedy permit. My bad — JLGBT (@journalistew) July 27, 2020

This right here. THIS is how they’re losing the middle by pushing a culture of cancellation if you step out of line.

Oh, and burning their own cities down … that’s probably pissing people off as well.

VOTE TRUMP!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) July 27, 2020

DO IT!

You know how we know Elon’s right?

Because the Left lost their shiznit.

elon with all due respect you don't know jack shit about anything — Shaun (@shaun_vids) July 27, 2020

Sure. The bazillionaire doesn’t know anything.

Totally onto him.

Yeah not so much… — Edward Silha (@Edzila) July 27, 2020

The left is winning the middle 👍 — Patrik Opacic 🧢🍎💚🐘 (@PatrikOpacic) July 27, 2020

Umm … no.

Tell us more about left wing politics Elon pic.twitter.com/ADO21HLCuX — Anthony (@anthm17) July 27, 2020

*sigh*

What I like most is their great sense of humor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2020

YES!

Their meltdown all but proved Elon’s point, you know?

Elon has become more unlikable during the pandemic — AaronD🧢 TryingToGetMoreFollowersDuringLockdown (@AaronDavW1) July 27, 2020

See what we mean?

***

