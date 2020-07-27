Would appear the NRCC is sending some questionable and even annoying texts trying to raise money. Nothing inspires someone to donate like being nagged and shamed by a bunch of yahoos using Pelosi as a threat … this editor does not receive these texts.

Thankfully.

But Kurt Schlichter does and clearly does not appreciate them.

At all.

Hey @NRCC – WTF is wrong with you? Stop this. Do it now. pic.twitter.com/BTQ3bnCU4q — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 26, 2020

They fired back:

This text raised $198,021 toward electing conservatives to Congress. But we'll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen. https://t.co/ayRbnMq0PP — NRCC (@NRCC) July 27, 2020

Did they really just call the colonel ‘Karen’?

Dude.

What were they THINKING?!

C’mon, they had to know this wouldn’t end well for them.

Hey, if you can take a break from failure for a minute, can you explain these expenditures? Also, among the many, many texts and DMs I received complaining about how you suck, I got a really good question: Does this # count the 5x match we keep hearing about? Kept it up, pros. https://t.co/0vxbM05ARq pic.twitter.com/Wa1UBXn8Ve — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2020

They never learn.

But wait, there’s more!

So, the @NRCC’s spokescreature @BobSalera chose the innovative strategy of attacking Republicans who pointed out how damaging the awful “If YOU fail to respond in 1 HOUR you love PELOSI and hate AMERICA! 5 x MATCH!” texts are. How do you, the base, feel about these texts?🤷🏼‍♂️ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2020

Not a great look, guys.

The crack @NRCC commo shop, led by whoever @ChrisPack716 is and his stylish Renfield @BobSalera won over this spectacular vote of confidence from the base. But hey, their track record of success is amazing so just smile… https://t.co/EfoVikcDIX — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2020

Now you’d think at this point they’d realize the hole they’re standing in is already pretty deep.

But nope.

They kept on digging.

Stupid stupid stupid.

I would fire the whole freaking bunch of you, but then my experience is in the real world of business in the military and not the cesspool of Conservative Inc. I guess I just miss the nuance that justifies grifting old people with scary texts. Hug that. https://t.co/omcAMAsTvi — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2020

Hug that.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Suggestion, Kurt: forget about telling these people what they can do with themselves and maybe tell the rest of us where we could spend some money to actually do some _good_ in resisting the leftist onslaught. — Cheap Rental Yeti (@cheaprentalyeti) July 27, 2020

Smart!

Great Idea! Skip the textjerks at @NRCC and give to these great winners! Kurt-approved outsiders who will have your back!https://t.co/MYT0c6WFvOhttps://t.co/ALX5Q17E8ghttps://t.co/JBn9ZcF7rV https://t.co/53fQZNQetg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2020

This. ^

Hey dummies at the NRCC ya might want to rethink attacking the @GOP President @realDonaldTrump’s biggest supporters: https://t.co/9HPccLiwn5 — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret.🇺🇸 (@RobManess) July 27, 2020

Yeah, dummies.

***

