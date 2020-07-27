You guys remember Andy Slavitt, right? He used to be in charge of Obamacare. He is also the guy who wrote lengthy threads about how we were all GOING TO DIE from COVID in March and April. We know this because we spent a good about of time making fun of him and his threads.

Like the one he wrote just yesterday about how we could eliminate the virus if we decide to … heck, even The Hill wrote about, which tells you how ridiculous they’ve become:

Look at this hot mess:

COVID Update July 26: We can virtually eliminate the virus any time we decide to. 1/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

This is a doozy so we suggest you grab some popcorn and get comfy.

We can be back to a reasonably normal existence: schools, travel, job growth, safer nursing homes & other settings. And we could do it in a matter of weeks. If we want to. 2/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

A matter of weeks.

K.

Remember when they told us it would only take two weeks to flatten the curve?

Yeah.

Take New Zealand. With its fancy curve and life back to normal. Why can’t we? 3/ pic.twitter.com/RasrygZl44 — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Not fair you say. It’s an island nation. OK. What about Germany? Not an island nation, large, growing diversity. 4/ pic.twitter.com/kyp1Nj7pqv — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Don’t like that comparison? What about countries that have been in big trouble. Here’s Italy, France & Spain. Countries that had it reasonably bad the same time we did. 5/ pic.twitter.com/CjKrpSO6K7 — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

He has yet to bring up any country even remotely close in population to the U.S.

But ok.

In fact pick virtually any country you want. 6/ pic.twitter.com/7n784GcDyC — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

But don’t tell me the U.S. can’t take action if we want to. And we can’t face the families of 150,000 people who didn’t have to die & tell them this had to happen. And I think it’s why our national political leaders won’t go near these families & the grieving process. 7/ pic.twitter.com/mhNH4EdwuY — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

The good news— and it is good news— is we are always 4-6 weeks from being able to do what countries around the world have done.8/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Only.

Notice those 4-6 weeks are leading up to the election in November.

Let’s say we threw the kitchen sink at COVID-19 in the U.S. Let’s say we started now with the goal of being open for business in October— meaning schools, in person voting, sports, everything. If we did everything. What would happen? 9/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Not enough time for the economy to rebound so Trump would be held accountable.

So let’s define the kitchen sink:

1. start with universal mask wearing. We didn’t do this in Mar-April and let’s chalk it up to faulty instructions. But we know better now.

2. Keep the bars & restaurants & churches & transit closed. All hot spots.

3. Prohibit interstate travel10/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

4. Prohibit travel into the country (no one will let us into their country so that shouldn’t be hard).

5. Have hotels set up to allow people with symptoms to isolate from their families at no cost. 11/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

6. Instead of 50% lockdown (which is what we did in March in April), let’s say it’s a 90% lockdown. Meaning most of the Americans who couldn’t stay home in April because they were picking crops or driving trucks or working in health care would stay home with us. 12/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Need a doctor or a nurse? Sorry.

Need groceries? Sorry.

FFS.

That means the economy would take a several week hit. And we would need extended unemployment insurance. 13/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

More money from the government.

Right.

It would be a tough few weeks but we could still do things: be outside, enjoy nature, gather safely w friends. Our grandparents who lived through a decade long depression, a 6 year world war, or whatever hardship they faced in their country would tell us we would make it.14/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We could even create friend & family bubbles. The NBA has been in a bubble for 3 weeks & starting with 10% positives have found & eliminated all cases. You could even enjoy some of your time in the bubble. https://t.co/CR35J3bWti 15/ pic.twitter.com/neDy3AzEdY — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

So what would happen? At first, absolutely nothing. Cases would still grow from the prior weeks & the incubation period. Hospitals would still be full. We would still see people die. The COVID truthers would have a field day, tweeting every day the same routine. 16/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

“America has become a fascist government”

“We need to liberate”

“We’ve been doing this & nothing’s happening”

“More people are dying from non-COVID than COVID” But if someone took Trump’s phone, it would help. 17/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

(By the way, welcome to all the new people who suddenly care so much about public education, mental health & access to care. While this is the first time you may have ever uttered these concerns, your passion & commitment to funding them once & for all is appreciated.)18/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

*so many eye rolls*

After a few weeks, what would happen is what happened in other countries. In many countries, the R dropped to .3. Let’s say in the US it dropped to .5. If you have 60,000 cases in your community, in 50 days, it would drop to 58.

6000 becomes 6.

600 becomes 1. 19/ pic.twitter.com/oMuZ7it2S4 — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

How does that work? Some of the fancy people call this “exponential decay.” I call it #Zachsmath. Explained here. Or just multiply 60,000 x .5. And then .5 again until you do it 10 times. Like Zach does. And other high schoolers. 20/ https://t.co/aJxLL9XD1E — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

So after 8 weeks, you don’t have 0 cases but you have embers. A small enough number that someone in the health department in a big city could call them on the phone in one morning. In a small city, you could feed them w 2 large pizzas. In a small town, it would be Earl. 21/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Earl was my dad’s name. He grew up in a small isolated town. He never loved the name but I like it a lot now. In this case Earl would be fine because everybody would bring him soup and check in on him. 22/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

If you’re still with us … wow.

You’re tougher than we are.

Then what? You know how we don’t have enough tests? We would have plenty. Plenty to test everyone going into work, to school, to church, to an event. And if there’s a stray case or a dozen, we would find it in a day. 23/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Becsuse we would get the tests back the same day, we could very easily let everybody who had been around Earl the last few days know they should get a test. And if anybody tests positive, they would isolate, either at home or if there’s not enough room, in a hotel. 24/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

So easy.

All the PPE we keep running out of? We would have way too much. Ventilators? Way too many. People who have suffered mental health crises? They could begin to deal with them. The light at the end of the tunnel would be blinding. 25/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Where are people running out of PPE?

The man who cured small pox & is the greatest expert I know, @larrybrilliant, puts it this way: 26/ https://t.co/LeguVa7ySP — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Meh.

Would we be done at this point? Sadly not. Outbreaks can happen if you’re not paying attention. But before you get horrified, look at the units. These are in the hundreds. Even if an outbreak was 5000 across the US, we would have more than enough testing & contact tracing.27/ pic.twitter.com/gdbey6wuoP — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

So live in fear or else.

Whether we do this or not, let’s not pretend this isn’t an option. This is done mostly with the things we were born with or are very low tech. The ability not to breath on people. A mask. Common sense. (Yes I’m beginning to recognize the flaw.) 28/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

And while we do this, what else happens? Well our nurses & doctors can catch their breath, recover & go back to healing our other issues. We hug our parents again. Our scientists can work on vaccines they can get right & safe. They can be speedy without rushing. 29/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

We still take precautions. Masks in larger settings. In elevators. Around sick people. Because we care. It will take a while for societal norms like these to develop but we can operate the way we did with tobacco control & build the norm. 30/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Man, this is freakin’ long.

This guy really loves the ‘sound’ of his own voice.

Communities would have green, yellow, orange & red days so we would know how to take precautions. Both before and after a vaccine. For as long as necessary. We could manage the illness by exception not with a broad brush. 31/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

The cost of this has been & continues to be 6-8 weeks of your life. This would disrupt the rest of your summer. But of the 4000 weeks of your life, it’s a fraction of a percent so that many more can have many more weeks. 32/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Does a vaccine make this unnecessary? Unless it’s a 100% effective & everyone takes it, no. But that may be the wrong way to look at it. A vaccine just makes this easier to do. It allows more people to circulate with the same positive impact. It’s a tool not a panacea. 33/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Hear everything you need to know about a vaccine here. 34/https://t.co/CR35J3bWti — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

The major objection to all this? People who think this infringes on their “rights.” But on the way to Walmart, they had to drive 30 mph. They couldn’t park in a handicapped space. And they can’t just eat the cheese balls in the store. Their rights can’t harm others. 35/ pic.twitter.com/GeA1Qk3llz — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Annnd he had to go there.

*sigh*

These people are freer than they would be anywhere on the planet. We proudly allow people to march, protest, or wear a Nazi flag as a scarf that doesn’t match their outfit. 36/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Herd immunity is just herd thinning. And that assumes we understand how immunity works. Which we don’t. I’m not willing to lose 500,000 mostly older & low income people. And subjecting 10s of millions to chronic illness to protect a right you didn’t know you had 3 months ago.37/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

We will do this. There is no other way. The question is when. The question is who will convince us. The question is the leadership it takes. But there’s not much question if we should. /end — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 26, 2020

Long-a*s thread just to make a final dig at Trump.

We already did the lockdown thing, Andy.

We literally all stayed home for two months. We did it too early because NY was peaking, not the rest of the country. — Gen. E. Deplorable (@thousanwurds) July 27, 2020

But hey, thanks for another fun thread to mock and write about. Job security ya’ know.

***

