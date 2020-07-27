Gosh, we’re not experts or anything but this sounds bad for Brian Stelter. That whole breach of network confidentiality thing must be super important and stuff …

Wow.

From Fox News:

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter may have landed himself in hot water, according to the attorney of Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann.

Last week, Sandmann announced that The Washington Post settled the $250 million defamation lawsuit he filed over its botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor. This followed the multi-million dollar settlement CNN made with the teenager back in January.

However, Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood spotted a retweet from Stelter of a tweet written by attorney Mark Zaid, who speculated about how much money the teen walked away with from the settlement.

Oopsie.

Wood accused the “Reliable Sources” host of breaching his network’s own confidentiality agreement with his client.

Trending

Gotta watch those retweets?

And another.

Yikes, Washington Post too.

Zaid is gonna Zaid. *rolling eyes*

Pudge.

That’s a new one.

This is CNN we’re talking about after all.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

‘TYRANNY!’ NJ gym owner Ian Smith jailed for refusing to close his gym and bend the knee to Gov. Murphy (Aubrey Huff responds)

Sh*t just got really REAL! Elon Musk absolutely nukes the Left in 1 brutally honest tweet and they just can’t DEAL

‘I would FIRE all of you’: NRCC brings a knife to a gunfight with Kurt Schlichter over their annoying AF text messages and HOO-BOY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNConfidentiality AgreementNick Sandmann