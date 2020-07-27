Gosh, we’re not experts or anything but this sounds bad for Brian Stelter. That whole breach of network confidentiality thing must be super important and stuff …

CNN's @BrianStelter is being accused of breaching network's confidentiality agreement with ⁦ @N1ckSandmann ⁩ and it 'May cost him his job' according to ⁦ @LLinWood ⁩

Wow.

From Fox News:

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter may have landed himself in hot water, according to the attorney of Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann.

Last week, Sandmann announced that The Washington Post settled the $250 million defamation lawsuit he filed over its botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor. This followed the multi-million dollar settlement CNN made with the teenager back in January.

However, Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood spotted a retweet from Stelter of a tweet written by attorney Mark Zaid, who speculated about how much money the teen walked away with from the settlement.