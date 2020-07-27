Gosh, we’re not experts or anything but this sounds bad for Brian Stelter. That whole breach of network confidentiality thing must be super important and stuff …
CNN's @BrianStelter is being accused of breaching network's confidentiality agreement with @N1ckSandmann and it 'May cost him his job' according to @LLinWood
How sad. https://t.co/ktasILol6O
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020
Wow.
From Fox News:
CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter may have landed himself in hot water, according to the attorney of Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann.
Last week, Sandmann announced that The Washington Post settled the $250 million defamation lawsuit he filed over its botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor. This followed the multi-million dollar settlement CNN made with the teenager back in January.
However, Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood spotted a retweet from Stelter of a tweet written by attorney Mark Zaid, who speculated about how much money the teen walked away with from the settlement.
Oopsie.
Wood accused the “Reliable Sources” host of breaching his network’s own confidentiality agreement with his client.
This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/1VHxby9gim
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020
Gotta watch those retweets?
@AshaRangappa_ too.https://t.co/9kKyI4IXRo https://t.co/NW7zWtDBgb
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020
And another.
And @MrDanZak over at WaPo as well:https://t.co/Wg6fX7wn3h https://t.co/d0Qp2UZa8g
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020
Yikes, Washington Post too.
I like how Zaid’s conjecturing in the very same tweet he’s criticizing others about conjecturing.
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) July 27, 2020
Zaid is gonna Zaid. *rolling eyes*
I don’t see a little smug comment from @brianstelter in this thread. Weird.
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 27, 2020
Even if Pudge loses his job, I hope he remains on @Twitter. I enjoy mocking him.
— Vox Libertatis™ن (@2lanterns) July 28, 2020
Pudge.
That’s a new one.
I find it remarkable that CNN settles a defamation suit with Sandmann and then immediately proceeds to besmirch him again.
— ThunderStrzok (Real Thunder; not really Strzok) (@ThunderStrzok1) July 27, 2020
This is CNN we’re talking about after all.
Stay tuned.
***
