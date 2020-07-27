Ian Smith was arrested for keeping his New Jersey gym open. Think about that.

We are living in a time where private business owners are being arrested by the government simply for staying open.

From the New York Post:

Two New Jersey gyms owners who have repeatedly reopened in defiance of the state’s coronavirus lockdown have been arrested, police said Monday. Atilis Gym owners in Bellmawr— Ian Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, and Frank Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown — were charged with contempt and violation of a disaster control act, according to the Camden Couty Prosecutor’s Office. The two owners have continually railed against Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order amid the pandemic COVID-19 and even sued lawmakers claiming their constitutional rights were violated when they were forced to close their South Jersey gym. Last Wednesday, Judge Robert Lougy ordered the owners to vacate the gym and stop reopening. Yet since the ruling, the owners, as well as others, were spotted using the gym, law enforcement said.

OMG NOT GOING TO THE GYM! HOW DARE THEY STAY HEALTHY DURING A PANDEMIC!

Yes, that’s unbelievably stupid.

Aubrey Huff responded and damn:

My boy Ian Smith was arrested this morning in New Jersey for simply keeping his gym open. This is tyranny! Please help get the word out & let’s fight for him. #IstandwithIan 💪👊🏻@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/vazs4SCS8v — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 27, 2020

#WeStandWithIan

Ridiculous — Papa B3ar (@PapaB3ar1787) July 27, 2020

So many things are right now.

Yup.

This is crazy 🤦🏻‍♀️ I honestly don’t know what to think or say anymore. Now we also have this fake coin shortage which we all know what that will usher in. I find myself breaking down and crying so often now. I want my country back. — ⭐️Mary⭐️ (@sillypetnames) July 27, 2020

It’s insane that people can’t keep their businesses open so they can make a living. No one is forcing anyone to go to them. — Hillary Pine (@hillarypine) July 27, 2020

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes obligation. — The Deplorable Infidel🇺🇸 (@Ryan46468569) July 27, 2020

Unreal!!! Keep gyms open! — Sam (@screech061) July 27, 2020

Twilight zone — 🍀St. Patrick🍀 (@Patrick61718349) July 27, 2020

True story.

***

