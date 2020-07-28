Not entirely sure why Frank Luntz felt the need to lecture other people about politicizing HCQ when it kinda sorta seems like he was politicizing HCQ.

Hey, we just read and write about tweets for a living, what do we know? Damn, when you put it that way it’s sorta sad …

Ok, just kidding.

It rules.

Take a look at this mess:

Medical treatment should not be politicized. Hydroxychloroquine may have worked in a few one-off anecdotal instances, but not in large enough numbers to prescribe it widely. (Especially considering the side effects that were more prevalent than any improvements in health.) https://t.co/XL1ygf1wZm — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 28, 2020

Frank.

Dude.

Why?

The debate around hydroxychloroquine has led to many people digging in their heels and treating it as a political issue (never admit you’re wrong) rather than a medical issue (examine all available evidence, adjust when it doesn’t pan out). And they look foolish in the process. https://t.co/sAYCChAYTu — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 28, 2020

*sigh*

You know what really looks foolish?

Frank’s tweets.

David Harsanyi stepped in with the reality check of all reality checks.

Hydroxychloroquine a safe drug used by millions every day. Most "prevalent" side effects in these studies, it seems to me, were the result of azithromycin. Maybe Dr. Luntz, who is himself politicizing medical treatment, knows better. https://t.co/qk7As2USgY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 28, 2020

Dr. Luntz.

Heh.

Most studies seem to show that it's not an effective therapeutic or prophylactic. (Though there are conflicting studies.) In the US it's prescribed, so drs make these decisions. But the people who act like hydroxychloroquine is cyanide are also crackpots. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 28, 2020

So. Much. This.

We’ve never seen a more politicized drug than HCQ.

Of course medical treatment shouldn't be politicized yet somebody paid to have a hoax report published in The Lancet that not only said hydroxychloroquine didn't work but that it killed people.

So who funded the hoax report and what was their motivation? — Eduardo de la Goya (@Falconeddie1) July 28, 2020

It shouldn’t be politicized. It also shouldn’t be dismissed by a pollster who has no knowledge of each exact situation. This discussion is for a patient and their doctor, not for the politicians and not for the pollsters. You would have been better to leave it at not politicizing — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) July 28, 2020

It is being prescribed widely. Talk to doctors outside of the bubble. Why would we trust a pollster over actual doctors treating COVID patients? — jennydee (@jenndee19) July 28, 2020

A few “one off” instances. You folks just are insane aren’t you. Know personally of someone in hospital with this virus and took that combo and home within 2 days now recovered. It’s not a few “one offs”. — jen smith (@jen87nc) July 28, 2020

Come on y’all … If you’re a bad pollster that makes you a great doctor 😂🤡 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 28, 2020

So totally listen to Frank.

***

Related:

‘It is an assault on the U.S. govt’: AG Barr gives ZERO f**ks as Democrats thump their chests desperate for ‘gotchas’ (watch)

‘She LIED about BLM’: Lefties SUPER-STOKED over possible Karen Bass as VP pick but Michael Knowles’ thread rains all over their parade

‘Your daddy’: Sean Spicier really KICKS a hornet’s nest of un-glitter-glued with tweets on the Portland riots, Biden, and Fauci’s ‘pitch’