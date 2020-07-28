Not entirely sure why Frank Luntz felt the need to lecture other people about politicizing HCQ when it kinda sorta seems like he was politicizing HCQ.

Hey, we just read and write about tweets for a living, what do we know? Damn, when you put it that way it’s sorta sad …

Ok, just kidding.

It rules.

Take a look at this mess:

Frank.

Dude.

Why?

Trending

*sigh*

You know what really looks foolish?

Frank’s tweets.

David Harsanyi stepped in with the reality check of all reality checks.

Dr. Luntz.

Heh.

So. Much. This.

We’ve never seen a more politicized drug than HCQ.

So totally listen to Frank.

***

Related:

‘It is an assault on the U.S. govt’: AG Barr gives ZERO f**ks as Democrats thump their chests desperate for ‘gotchas’ (watch)

‘She LIED about BLM’: Lefties SUPER-STOKED over possible Karen Bass as VP pick but Michael Knowles’ thread rains all over their parade

‘Your daddy’: Sean Spicier really KICKS a hornet’s nest of un-glitter-glued with tweets on the Portland riots, Biden, and Fauci’s ‘pitch’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David HarsanyiFrank LuntzHCQhydroxychloroquine