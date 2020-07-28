Full transparency. This editor will write about Sean Spicier (the best parody account in the history of Twitter in our humble opinion) as much for her own amusement as for yours, dear reader. There is just something really fun about watching him own Lefties over and over and over again.

And all because they’re either too angry, too emotional, too lazy, or too stupid to look for the little blue check.

Thank Twitter for small favors.

I’ll adopt a similar plan if that helps pic.twitter.com/NKoB5uZb3S — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 27, 2020

Biden has been in office since God was a boy and has yet to do anything meaningful for women but sure, he’ll really fix it this time.

Sniffing hair … el oh el.

For starters, I slept at a Holiday Inn express last night pic.twitter.com/h7ADXGye6c — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 26, 2020

OOOh.

That makes Spicier an expert.

And seriously, what’s not to believe? Democrats run these cities that are being destroyed … by Democrats. There’s no argument here.

Sure…I have a dentist appointment pic.twitter.com/H1RIdmJ1z5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 27, 2020

Priorities.

We suppose that’s better than ‘your mama.’

I’d pay double for whatever he smokes pic.twitter.com/l0whgA4HNd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 24, 2020

They have two main arguments they use to ‘own’ Spicer, crowd size, and dancing.

It’s almost like they’re obsessed.

I see a decent sized crowd size in your future pic.twitter.com/TNgA5TE9V7 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stop making up excuses for him pic.twitter.com/D2leLDRnac — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 23, 2020

Fauci’s throw was the perfect metaphor for his expert advice … he was off.

Big time.

See what we mean?

Crowd size.

Alright man, I’ll try to make DC pic.twitter.com/2s0DXJjhXz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 21, 2020

Leading Arsehole?

Fancy.

OH NO, THEY TAGGED RICK WILSON! SPICIER BETTER RUUUUUUUUUUUN.

Ouch.

You’re a mean one … Kamala Harris.

Spent some time on it, be a shame not to show it off pic.twitter.com/kz5T0Jbk2K — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2020

Just look for the little blue checkmark, dude.

Oh, come on! I know San Fran is rough but Austin still has decent parts pic.twitter.com/fS6j0SOPM2 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2020

Does that go under “qualifications” or “achievements”? pic.twitter.com/dURutTTUeV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 19, 2020

Owning a parody.

On Twitter.

#Aces

Sean still fools them … it’s awesome, right?

***

