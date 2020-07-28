Boy oh boy, the Left is really excited about the idea of Karen Bass as Biden’s VP pick.

Especially Sally Kohn which should be a huge red flag.

Luckily, Michael Knowles put together a thread on Bass nearly a month ago … it was like he was psychic or something.

Take a look:

I asked Congressional Black Caucus chairman @KarenBassTweets if, given her longtime support for self-described Marxists, she would publicly disavow Marxism. She refused. pic.twitter.com/F4BNkuGtpz — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

Marxists don’t typically disavow Marxism.

Just sayin’.

She dismissed the premise, laughing off the Marxists as "a #BlackLivesMatter chapter that I'm surely not away of." But it's not just a chapter—it's the national leaders, and she is aware of them. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

Laughed it off, treated people like they were stupid for being concerned.

Sounds like a Marxist.

Err … Democrat.

Here is BLM founder Patrisse Cullors describing herself and co-founder Alicia Garza as "trained Marxists":https://t.co/WzdXmPSbYM — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

Trained Marxists.

That is a lot bigger than a ‘chapter’ of BLM.

And here is Karen Bass speaking with Cullors in Congress: pic.twitter.com/M8eZrNPLjF — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

And here is Bass thanking both Cullors and Garza for speaking with her:https://t.co/ekeUZVNT4m — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

She loves her some Marxists.

Just for good measure, here's the third BLM co-founder Opal Tometi posing for a photo with Venezuela's communist dictator Nicolás Maduro:pic.twitter.com/CDOg9etyRR — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

OOF.

After @KarenBassTweets lied about BLM, the anchor Elex Michaelson pressed her on whether or not she regrets her praise of Fidel Castro. She said in retrospect she might not have praised the dictator "if it offended people." His evil ideology and brutality? No comment. pic.twitter.com/nZSDRfHNw7 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

She was sorry her support for a Marxist killer offended people.

Alrighty.

This radicalism—this explicit Marxism—is not confined to the CHAZ or the CHOP or the riots on our city streets. It goes all the way up to congressional leadership. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

This.

So much this. ^

Will any journalists follow up with @KarenBassTweets to ask about her continued support for self-described Marxists and why she lied about it on television? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 1, 2020

Because Karen supports Marxists.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

