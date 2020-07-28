Boy oh boy, the Left is really excited about the idea of Karen Bass as Biden’s VP pick.

Especially Sally Kohn which should be a huge red flag.

Luckily, Michael Knowles put together a thread on Bass nearly a month ago … it was like he was psychic or something.

Take a look:

Marxists don’t typically disavow Marxism.

Just sayin’.

Laughed it off, treated people like they were stupid for being concerned.

Sounds like a Marxist.

Trending

Err … Democrat.

Trained Marxists.

That is a lot bigger than a ‘chapter’ of BLM.

She loves her some Marxists.

OOF.

She was sorry her support for a Marxist killer offended people.

Alrighty.

This.

So much this. ^

Because Karen supports Marxists.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘Your daddy’: Sean Spicier really KICKS a hornet’s nest of un-glitter-glued with tweets on the Portland riots, Biden, and Fauci’s ‘pitch’

Miss him yet? LOL Scott Walker rubs a whole lotta SALT in Democrats’ wounds with a perfect joke and they just LOSE IT

BOOM! Maria Bartiromo goes OFF while Valerie Jarrett squirms, avoids answering questions on new evidence around Steele dossier (watch)

Awww, WASSAMATTA?! Sharyl Attkisson mocks Media Matters and their ‘interests’ for PANICKING over her #HCQ report

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenKaren BassMichael KnowlesTrumpVP