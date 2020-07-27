Admit it.

Jerry Nadler is the very picture of the Democratic Party.

Old.

White.

Confused.

Can’t figure out how to find a pair of pants and a belt that actually fit him.

Oh, and he plays stupid REALLY well.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Never change, Jerry. *eye roll*

Antifa violence is a myth.

That’s adorable.

We suppose we shouldn’t be surprised Jerry played the ‘I’m dumb’ card considering he was one of the idjits trying to impeach the president from the day Trump took office. This guy …

WAIT! Where was his mask?!?!?! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 27, 2020

Check his waist, seems he gets confused with anything around that area.

It's actually a myth that he or any of the Democrats would disavow any ANTIFA/BLM and they will continue to support, observe the destruction and laugh thinking we don't see their end game. Sorry, November will be another painful month for the Demoncrats — Flaquito (@jcsteve37) July 27, 2020

We hope so.

Seems the media is figuring out these riots are actually HURTING the Left and not the anti-Trump dynamo they originally thought they were.

The damage is done though, in our humble opinion.

What a POS to say that while people are being terrified, injured & killed.

Lives being destroyed; "A myth". — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ ❤🇺🇸👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) July 27, 2020

That. ^

Insane. Shows how derelict the National media has been that someone like Nadler thinks something that is documented on video every single night is a myth. https://t.co/oYbobOykCn — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2020

Insane.

Nadler knows it’s not a myth.

He’s just playing dumb.

We think.

Derelict implies they're incompetent versus part of the strategy. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 27, 2020

Portland violence: not a myth. Jerry Nadler owning an adult pair of pants that don’t have the belt line coming up to his armpits: Now THAT is obviously a myth. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qiJUJqNHJK — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) July 27, 2020

he knows it's happening, can't be that stupid, but he also knows it don't help him, so lie, it's one of the things he's really good at — EDDIE Rules Parler @ejosh1 (@ejosh1) July 27, 2020

Oh, he CAN bet that stupid.

Trust us, we’ve been covering the Angry Little Gnome That Could for years now.

You assume he's not lying — Joel (@Jamisen) July 27, 2020

and then the Penguin waddled away… pic.twitter.com/zcVmyhPFeE — Tris or a Voter Registration Physician (@_RPTC4) July 27, 2020

Waddle waddle.

***

