Antifa is doing what racist leftists have been doing for years and years, using a minority group to push their own agenda. Notice how quickly these BLM protests turned into pro-Marxist riots. This is no longer about George Floyd, this is no longer about systemic racism or changing our justice system.

No.

This is about tearing the country down so these Antifa loser-terrorists can implement their demands.

Don’t take our word for it:

Epic.

They’ve figured out they are being used and will be scapegoated when it’s all said and done unless they help stop the destruction.

The guy on the right:

Trending

Twitter banned his account.

Because of course, they did.

Good stuff.

Until this yahoo showed:

Dude, this is racist AF.

And his obsession with Diamond is Silk is beyond creepy.

So much this.

***

