Antifa is doing what racist leftists have been doing for years and years, using a minority group to push their own agenda. Notice how quickly these BLM protests turned into pro-Marxist riots. This is no longer about George Floyd, this is no longer about systemic racism or changing our justice system.

No.

This is about tearing the country down so these Antifa loser-terrorists can implement their demands.

Don’t take our word for it:

Two black men defend federal courthouse from Antifa terrorists in Portland. Antifa doesn't give a f**k about black lives.pic.twitter.com/l7rcFwjHdE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 24, 2020

Epic.

They’ve figured out they are being used and will be scapegoated when it’s all said and done unless they help stop the destruction.

“Antifa doesn't give a f**k about black lives” #Antifa is a Domestic Terrorist Organization, it is about destroying Freedoms, Free speech and blindly giving the freedoms of capital formation — The Immigrant 🌎 (@JA_Loans) July 26, 2020

The guy on the right:

The guy on the right is kingfreespeech on IG, Facebook and Parler. Twitter banned his account. He’s awesome. https://t.co/FbkZANAuT0 — Samantha Jones (@Samantha_J9) July 24, 2020

Twitter banned his account.

Because of course, they did.

He’s not wrong. When’s the last time we talked about actual police reform or what changes need to be made? It’s just the protestors and the feds. That’s the conversation. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) July 24, 2020

These guys are awesome, Super brave!! True Americans — NOLO (@nolansanchez) July 24, 2020

These two are the true voices of America. God bless you both — Maleficent (@LoriSuzAnneWinn) July 25, 2020

Guts!!! Love them and their bravery. ❤🇺🇸 — Jean (@JeanS927) July 25, 2020

Good stuff.

Until this yahoo showed:

Would’ve been better if the 2 black guys were Diamond and Lace or Denim and Diamonds or Diamonds and Pearls…you know who I mean the Trump MAGA ladies! — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 24, 2020

Dude, this is racist AF.

And his obsession with Diamond is Silk is beyond creepy.

When you can't help but show off your blatant bigotry. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 26, 2020

I remember one time u did actually say something that was funny something like “I was married to Roseanne, I’m not afraid of anything”. It was pretty good. The rest of ur life is swings and misses tho. — Schmuck Booms (@sublime2166) July 24, 2020

So much this.

***

