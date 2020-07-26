OMG Y’ALL.

People got together for an outdoor religious concert in Northern California … someone call the cops! Oh wait, they’re too busy getting attacked by thousands of rioters in the streets, never mind.

The set on this network, you know? Really? They have to know how gross, biased, and blatantly obnoxious this is, complaining about maybe 100-200 people OUTDOORS celebrating their faith while pretending the morons setting fire to federal buildings in Portland are some sort of justice warriors.

Then again, it is CNN.

Video from a Northern California outdoor religious concert shows hundreds of people crowding together and most of them not wearing masks — drawing criticism from a local health department that says the gathering violated state coronavirus rules https://t.co/bla5lcfk4q — CNN (@CNN) July 25, 2020

Hundreds.

Clutch those pearls you harpies.

However, had they been protesting for social justice, all would have been fine. https://t.co/wO49L0JMT4 — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 26, 2020

You guys are assholes. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) July 26, 2020

CNN just sucks.

But you praise "protesters" who riot. This is a hyperbolized, manufactured crisis that you continue to use as a weapon of fear whenever it's politically expedient, and disregard it as needed. You're disgusting. — Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) July 25, 2020

Weren't y'all forced out of your headquarters in Atlanta by what you called "peaceful protesters"? You guys are really bad at identifying what you're looking at. — Deepsea von F*ckstick (@Wolfknight74) July 26, 2020

But those people were OUTSIDE CELEBRATING CHRIST!

We can’t have that!

It’s a peaceful protest. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 25, 2020

That. ^

Hundreds. Whoa. Then wait until you see Portland. Will you report on this next? pic.twitter.com/1SQPTQXkY6 — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) July 25, 2020

Ahem.

If they call it a protest, the Covid goes away. Isn’t that how it goes? — Jesse ✝️❤️🇺🇸 (@ShenanigansMom) July 26, 2020

Wow, it's like there have been no mass gatherings in the last 56 days — KC 🐗 (@KCandtheBoys) July 26, 2020

Has anyone pointed out the hypocrisy with the riots, er, I mean protests yet? 😂 Just here for the ratio this fake news outlet so richly deserves. — Deus Galt (@colovion) July 26, 2020

Owned by The Bee weeks ago, hacks!https://t.co/wM9UtDPhEt — Deus Galt (@colovion) July 26, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Now do the riots. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 25, 2020

CNN, the neighborhhod snitch in the new fascist America. There is no timeline for how long masks are mandated. My guess is forever. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) July 25, 2020

Better than some Antifa scumbags, tbh. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) July 26, 2020

What, eight masks?

Where was the screeching then, CNN?

This is such a hypocritical tweet given your admiration for mass outdoor protests the pass few months. Unbelievable… — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) July 25, 2020

More accurate than any of us know.

***

