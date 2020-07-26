Major League Baseball is BACK!

Yay!

Nothing says summer like a night at the ballpark, watching your favorite team, eating some popcorn and Crackerjack, and not caring if you ever get back. Sadly, a lot of what makes baseball great isnâ€™t being allowed right now because COVID really likes to make people who enjoy a baseball game sick.

You can protest.

You can riot.

You can sit on an airplane.

But by God, you better not go see a baseball game.

Bill Maher even called out this BS:

Great to see baseball back! (even the rain delay looks good!) But can someone tell me why we can sit every other seat in an enclosed, air-recycled aluminum tube, ie a plane, but not that way in an open-air stadium? Oh that's right, no good reason at all. â€” Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2020

Yup.

No good reason at all.

We agree with Bill. Man â€¦ 2020 just keeps getting weirder.

Its political â€” KarlaThere Were NO Russians (@KLomiglio) July 26, 2020

Ask Dr. Fauci. â€” Dan (@DanLtcR) July 26, 2020

The same Dr. Fauci who sat in the stands with his wife and best friend with zero social distancing and no mask? THAT Dr. Fauci?

Why does Fauci get to sit in the stands & watch live baseball, but we donâ€™t? pic.twitter.com/WZ08Jl6o0C â€” David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) July 24, 2020

That one indeed.

Great question, same for college sports, church ( heaven forbid, no pun intended ), schools, on and on. No rationality to it all. â€” John Pharr (@johnnbgourmet32) July 26, 2020

Bill Maher withâ€¦a salient point? What timeline is this? â€” studio â€“ walters (@studio_walters) July 24, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 couldnâ€™t get any weirder.

Ok, everyone check your 2020 Bingo Bards for, â€˜Bill Maher makes sense.â€™

***

