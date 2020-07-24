Sleepy Joe Biden doesn’t seem to like it when an interviewer doesn’t ask him questions using puppets and crayons.

Take a look:

President @realDonaldTrump was right! Joe Biden can't handle tough interviews. He "cries for his mommy" after getting asked hard questions.pic.twitter.com/Gl1KRmm1Cg — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 22, 2020

This was so weird …

But don’t worry, Joe. Brian Stelter to the rescue!

In this clip, it sounds like Biden is complaining about the interviewer – "what's with this guy?" – but in context, he's clearly talking about Trump. It's weird that a voice is heard wrapping the segment after 9 min, but candidate Q&As with TV stations are sometimes even shorter. https://t.co/g475OfOZJg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 22, 2020

Clearly.

Sure.

Your job is to clean up after Democrats who screw up. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 23, 2020

And he does it well.

you are a complete and utter fool. — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) July 23, 2020

You dizzy after that much spin, Bri? — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) July 22, 2020

He was about to have a melt down. They cut the feed. Then brought him back to say good bye after coaching him while the feed was cut. pic.twitter.com/BKUGkJP1NG — Ajax Scoffed (@CodyMcW1011) July 22, 2020

Nice to see that you’ve officially joined the Biden PR team, Brian. Keep working hard and they may even make you campaign manager. — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) July 23, 2020

Hey, at least he’s being upfront about it.

It must be nice to run political campaigns where you know the journalists covering you will back you up and give you the benefit of the doubt while shorting your opponent. Easy street. — Michael Rentiers (@michaelrentiers) July 22, 2020

Well, you're a reliable source and all. 🙄 — Texas Tornado (@sdp4314) July 22, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Janitor to the rescue — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) July 22, 2020

Ahem.

Hall Monitor.

Show the clip of Biden explaining that nurses whisper into his ear at Walter Reed and breath into his nostrils while going to his house to get pillows. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) July 22, 2020

If that's true, the bigger issue is that they don't want to talk to him for too long bc they know it hurts him. — NotoriousBob (@NotoriousBob5) July 22, 2020

So either way, this was bad for Joe.

Yup.

***

