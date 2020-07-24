We are seeing schools, sports teams, army bases, streets, etc. change their names and monuments/statues literally destroyed because they are associated somehow with RACISM.

Or something.

Don’t make that face, we think it’s as stupid as you do.

Welp, sounds like Will Chamberlain did his homework to prove why the Democratic Party should change THEIR name:

The Democrat Party platform of 1864 opposed abolition and supported and immediate peace deal with the Confederacy How can any serious liberal adopt the moniker of Democrat in 2020, given its racist past? pic.twitter.com/eZlInIGDaM — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 23, 2020

Whoa. Supported an immediate peace deal with the Confederacy?

They really WERE a super racist party.

Not to mention their racist present. — Joe Kennedy (@Freedom4USNow) July 24, 2020

Fair point.

ARE a racist party.

Touché.

Toss it in the dustbin with the statues 🚮 — Ian Hilgart-Martiszus 🇺🇸 (@IanFelipeSays) July 24, 2020

They really should.

Hey, at least then we’d know they’re not giant, frothy-mouthed, loser hypocrites, right?

***

Related:

BUSTED! Dr. Fauci caught not social distancing and not wearing a mask after failed first pitch, gets ‘caption this’ treatment and LOL

‘You know … the THING!’ #JoeBidenJob tag does a FINE job of listing jobs Sleepy Joe would be good at (just not president)

‘What a LOAD of bullsh*t’: Brit Hume tears the AP a new one over their lame explanation for making ‘woke’ grammar changes