Sounds like there are a lot of jobs Sleepy Joe Biden would be good at … just not being president.
C’mon, we’re being positive and supportive of the rich, old, white guy Democrats are using as a placeholder until they can figure out who they actually want to ‘rule’ the country. You guys don’t really think they’d let him be president, do you?
Welp, the #JoeBidenJob tag is a HOOT, unless you’re a Joe Biden supporter and then it’s more ‘womp-womp.’
Need to hear a bunch of garbled bullshit? That’s a #JoeBidenJob
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2020
Look here, fat.
Having nothing to show for after being in politics for 44 years? That’s a #JoeBidenJob
— samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) July 24, 2020
True.
Getting 19 followers on my livestream after 26 minutes of being on, thats a #JoeBidenJob pic.twitter.com/UugFFXCW1z
— I Expose Liars (@Diecast_Corner) July 24, 2020
Painful.
Shoulder masseuse #JobBidenJob
— Diane B (@dmb1031) July 24, 2020
Ugh.
Remembering where the hell he is #JobBidenJob
— Diane B (@dmb1031) July 24, 2020
Now that would be somethin’!
Reviewing "Scent of a Woman". #JobBidenJob
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 24, 2020
We see what she did there.
Dog-faced pony soldier spotter.
— Summertime, and the livin's Ordy (@OrdyPackard) July 24, 2020
Cognitive dissonance. pic.twitter.com/B91qXGRFOE
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) July 24, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
There’s always a tweet.
Yeah, The Lincoln Project tried really hard to play the hashtag game and it would be meaningful if the thousands of people liking their sad tweets weren’t Democrats already. It’s not like they’re changing anyone’s mind.
Sad.
Lifeguard #JoeBidenJob pic.twitter.com/V2XMeDQDJp
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 24, 2020
Shampoo sniff test? That’s a #JoeBidenJob pic.twitter.com/B2cv5mMfyH
— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 24, 2020
Meep!
Word Salad Chef#JoeBidenJob
— G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 24, 2020
Grift #joebidenjob
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 24, 2020
THAT really sums it up nicely.
***
