We get what Alyssa Milano was trying to do here with her silly tweet about why she’s voting for Joe Biden but all she really did was point out what Biden’s America would look like since the morons destroying their own cities are clearly NOT Trump supporters.

But she tried.

F for effort.

#ImVoting4BidenBecause he has the experience to lead on day one. He is empathetic and knows the pain of loss. He knows how to rebuild a broken economy. He is a patriot who has so much respect from world leaders. And… the below is Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/kW34SgwbUS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 23, 2020

How can that be Trump’s America when these cities are run by Democrats?

Was she dropped on her head? Eat some paint chips? Just curious.

"This is Trump's America!" "We can govern our own (deep blue, violent, corrupt) cities!" Pick one. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 23, 2020

This.

Biden has been in office over 40 years and has accomplished nothing — 504girl (@504CNM) July 23, 2020

.@Alyssa_Milano all the rioters, looters, building burners & murderers you are referring to a Democrats. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) July 23, 2020

Alyssa is a great judge of character, isn't she? 🤣 — X-dog (@xantodog) July 23, 2020

Then why didn’t he do it the previous 40+ years?? — Pete (@pr_uxc) July 23, 2020

I know you're not too keen on history or civics. This is the anarchy seen in exclusively Democrat run cities. The President is putting an end to this madness, as you will soon see in Portland, Chicago, and elsewhere. #operationlegend — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) July 23, 2020

Um, that is a democratic run city. — Lisa Maureen 📿🇺🇸🥩🍿 (@lisafeb4) July 23, 2020

You people that think the protests will end once Trump is out are sadly mistaken — winewoman🌹🍇🍷🍇😷🍾✈️ (@laura78914) July 23, 2020

It’s like thinking the alligator will eat them last.

