There are some tweets you come across on your timeline and think to yourself, ‘Self, probably a good idea just to ignore whatever the heck this is about,’ but then you remind yourself you’re a Twitchy editor and it’s literally your job to read the stuff other people may not want to read.

Like this tweet from RedSteeze about the one, the only, the unhinged, Cheri Jacobus.

Cheri Jacobus is in my mentions talking about orgasams AMA. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

We’ll put this in our ‘things we need never have thought about, EVER’ column.

Thanks.

But wait, there’s more.

Yikes.

Chances this carries over all night? pic.twitter.com/pNEfJnsRVa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

Yikes again.

Definitely carrying over pic.twitter.com/ausbqts4hj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2020

We don’t even know where to begin with this sort of batsh*t and keep in mind, we cover AOC pretty regularly.

You're gonna wake up with a boiled rabbit on your stove. — WOPR 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@W_O_P_R) July 23, 2020

SHE WON’T BE IGNORED.

Meanwhile, she’s claiming it’s Steeze who is obsessed.

Right?

He is obsessed. Is there someone who can help him? Do we need to call someone? https://t.co/8VTH6xKEFP — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 23, 2020

Trump supporter account. Part of the troll army that coincidentally showed up when @redsteeze started trolling me. The vast majority of accounts that reply to him & swarm are like this. Manufactured in bulk, anonymous, and manipulated for/by Trump white supremacist “journalists” https://t.co/oiBJNvjEeQ — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 23, 2020

Because you know, Steeze is such a huge Trump supporter.

And a white supremacist journalist … or something.

Oh.

Wait.

No.

He’s neither of those things.

You know what? We’ve … we’ve got nothing.

***

Related:

D’OH! Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claim about why Trump is REALLY ‘targeting her’ accidentally hits Ted Wheeler RIGHT in the badoobies (watch)

Dude, your federal building was ON FIRE: Mayor Ted Wheeler claims he saw nothing that would provoke feds tear-gassing rioters

Lincoln Project founders try bullying NY Post journo over story about their debt and ties to Russia but SHE ain’t havin’ any of it