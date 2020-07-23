Mayor Ted Wheeler claims he didn’t see anything that should have provoked federal agents into tear-gassing people setting buildings on fire and throwing things at his head during his ‘listening sessions’ last night in Portland.

Man, either this guy has his head permanently up his backside or he thinks the rest of us do.

Your federal building was literally ON FIRE IN FRONT OF YOU, TED.

Ted Wheeler supports ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/z8j2oR7bN6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 23, 2020

Seriously.

Ted Wheeler watches arson attacks on federal building: “With 100 percent honesty I saw nothing that would provoke this response [from federal agents].” https://t.co/EzTx8Waj51 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 23, 2020

‘100% honesty.’

Wow.

None so blind as those that refuse to see. — [email protected] (@Hope_ZeroKelvin) July 23, 2020

Was @tedwheeler present after an unlawfully assembly/riot was declared? Did he fail to disperse when ordered to do so? If the answer is yes, then he needs to be charged with participating in a riot — Michael (@MBlake1771) July 23, 2020

I didn’t realize the Mayor was blind. — James Constas (@JamesConstas) July 23, 2020

Must’ve been the goggles he wore at the peaceful protest.

*all the eye rolls*

Elected officials like these (if he’s elected or chosen by city council) are jokes in regard to good governance. They only want to be on record as some kind of “freedom fighter” so they might cash-in this clout for later political ambitions. — $queeze-E-$queeze (@rundarkgrape) July 23, 2020

This man should not be in power — HipHop True Logic♦️ (@HipHopThinker) July 23, 2020

From what we’re seeing we’re not sure he has any real power anymore.

You can literally see the fireworks being shot at the building behind him. 🤦‍♀️ — Aurora (@brwniedgrl2003) July 23, 2020

He’s going to get Covid and blame it on going to a bar — AJ (@adjmacro) July 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

‘Nuff said.

***

