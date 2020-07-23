Don Winslow thinks the Left needs to ‘get into the gutter’ to fight Trump.

We hate to break it to him but they’ve always been there …

Seriously, if he had any doubts about the Left all but living in the gutter for the past three months he need look no further than at who supports the idea of crawling in sewage:

Kathy Griffin thinks she’s been taking the high road?

Alrighty then.

Pretty sure the has-been, F-List comedienne who held up the bloody, severed head of the president knows all about being in the gutter and wouldn’t know the high road if it fell out of the sky, landed on her plastic-like face and started to wiggle.

Ding ding ding.

Seeing a theme here.

It’s what she knows.

There was that one time … you know, with the thing.

Oof, a whole 10%? She could hurt herself.

